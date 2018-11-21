image
Chrissy Teigen Grills Michael B. Jordan on His Dating Habits

Chrissy Teigen is everything we need this holiday season.

image
Getty ImagesNBC

Every time Chrissy Teigen has something to promote, she’s guaranteed to be hilarious and down to earth. On The Ellen Show yesterday, she revealed one of her big insecurities: her feet.

“I have Asian jungle feet, like were meant to climb trees,” she laughs. It’s such an anxiety that she made it official. "I used to have it in my Sports Illustrated contract: no feet," she said. "I would bury them in the sand."

Then things got morbid. She said, “[Husband John Legend] always says if I die...all he has to do in the morgue—instead of lifting up the sheet on the face—he’ll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet.”

As cohost with Ellen, she also grilled Creed II star Michael B. Jordan on his dating habits. True to form, she asked him bluntly if he had “hooked up via direct messages,” to which he replied that he had. “I’m human!” he admitted.

Right now Teigen’s promoting a November 28 holiday special on NBC, "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy." John will sing from his newly released holiday album, Chrissy will probably bake, and they’ll have some famous friends over. It’ll be just like a regular Thanksgiving, only much better.

In reality, according to a recent Postmates feature, John and Chrissy quite like a quick and easy holiday takeout around the holidays, including pho the day before Thanksgiving and McDonald’s as a late-night Christmas Eve snack. Extremely relatable.

We already knew that John and Chrissy were the cutest couple ever, but envisioning their perfect holiday celebrations somehow makes them even sweeter.


