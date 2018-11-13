You can always rely on Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend to be the couple that you want to be when you grow up. They’re constantly poking fun at one another in the best kind of way, but they’re also each other’s number one fan, and somehow always find the balance between being super adorable and the coolest husband and wife ever.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last night at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards was peak "Chrissy and John Being Great," as the model, TV host, and mother of two broke down in tears during her emotional acceptance speech, before swiftly making the whole room crack up in fits of laughter. Getting all choked up, Chrissy paid tribute to her musician husband as he presented her award, telling him: “I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet. You are our everything.”

With words that might make you sob if you’re emotionally unbalanced today, 32-year-old Chrissy, looking incredible in a one shoulder Solace London dress, continued while John looked teary in the background. "You completely made me a woman," she said. "We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

Luckily, she pulled it back at the end in true Chrissy style. A little embarrassed by her unexpected tears, she added brutally: "This is so sappy. I’m sorry. I hate it. I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

The couple first met back in 2007 when Chrissy appeared in the video for John's song Stereo. They later married in a picturesque Italian wedding in 2013 (they recently celebrated their five year anniversary), and now, along with two of the cutest children ever created, they pretty much own the internet. Love is real, and it is the Legend-Teigens.