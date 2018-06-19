Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Photo of Her Vaginal Steaming Session

Nothing to see here.

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen, queen of relatability, mother of realness (and of Luna and Miles), and shining angel of Instagram, just shared a photo in which she’s wearing a face mask and a heating pad while also casually steaming her vagina. Yup.

Late last night, Teigen posted a picture of herself sitting on a box-looking thing with a towel over her lap, looking, uh, pretty damn chill. Her caption? “Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*” Classic, right?

The process of vaginal steaming is pretty simple—you just sit or squat over a container of steaming, herb-infused water for up to an hour—and the benefits allegedly range from headache and depression relief to hormone balancing. Allegedly.

Because the medical community doesn’t really support vaginal steaming. Most experts and doctors warn against steaming, because your vagina is a magical, independent, self-regulating machine that doesn’t need no help from nobody. But, hey, it’s your vag, so do what you want?

Teigen then Tweeted a response to her steaming photo–or, namely, her use of the word vagina, which she apparently sorta, kinda regrets.

As you’d expect, Twitter was quick to shit on Teigen’s personal life choices, as all good people of the internet are born to do. “This shit is yeast infection city,” Tweeted one user, while another user (an actual doctor) Tweeted, “The vagina steam is a scam. Potentially harmful. Sitz baths definitely endorsed,” to which Teigen responded with, “What are you a fucking vagina doctor!!!!!” Don’t get excited—they’re friends IRL.

Still, it’s your vagina, and you get to do whatever you want with your body. So if you swear that steaming it is the best thing ever, who am I to judge? I, sadly, did not go to medical school, so I can only judge with the knowledge I have from the internet and my American Girl The Care & Keeping of You book from 3rd grade.

So do what you want, good people of the internet, but maybe err on the side of caution when it comes to your genitals.

