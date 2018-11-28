image
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have an Adorable Nickname for Prince William

Because "dad" was too easy.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

Another day, another tale of royal family preciousness. This time, it comes in the form of an adorable anecdote from Kate Middleton about Prince George and Princess Charlotte and what their choice of name for their dad, Prince William, is. Hint: It's very precious.

In case you've missed it, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Leicester to give a dedication to those who died in a helicopter crash in October. One of the five people killed in the tragedy on October 27 was Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and tributes have been made in their memories in the form of flowers and messages near King Power Stadium. Kate left a bouquet of flowers and a note from signed by the couple, with the message "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester."

William and Kate also met with volunteers who were moving the floral tributes from the football club's stadium to a nearby site, and that's where we got the good details. Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess got the deets from Kate about the nickname Prince George and Princess Charlotte have for their dad.

image
Getty Images

Fiona recalled to E! News, "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'"

Not dad. Not daddy. "Pops." POPS', Y'ALL. If that isn't the most adorable thing you've heard this week, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself. Can you imagine "Pops" being said with the cutest, most charming little British accent? And being said to Prince William? I need to lay down.

