Prince George has regularly been compared to his royal relatives. From being called a "young Prince William" to actually dressing like his dad, many assumed Prince George would be following in the Prince of Wales's footsteps in more ways than one. However, some eagle-eyed royal fans on social media have suggested that George takes after a completely unexpected royal relative.

An Instagram post compared all three of Princess Kate and Prince William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—with their royal relatives, via the Express. The caption explained, "George is a Spencer, Charlotte is a Windsor, and Louis is a Middleton." Perhaps most importantly, Prince George's photo was placed next to a picture of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, highlighting the resemblance between the pair.

One commenter appeared to agree with the post's caption, writing, "George looks more like the Spencer family at this point in time." Another fan noted, "I've said George is the double of Diana's [brother] Charles for years." Yet another commenter suggested, "Those genes knew what they were doing."

Charles Spencer has been compared to Prince George. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George with his brother, Prince Louis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Charles Spencer is Prince George's grand-uncle, it makes sense that the pair might look like one another. And Prince George isn't the only member of Kate and William's family to find a potential doppelgänger in Princess Diana's family members.

It was recently suggested that Princess Charlotte looks a lot like Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer. A throwback photo of Kitty, who is Earl Spencer's daughter, was compared to pictures of Princess Charlotte. Royal fans were unanimous in claiming the pair were basically royal twins.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George are regularly compared to the Spencer family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William with his mother, Princess Diana, in 1987. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Charlotte, too, has often been compared to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Clearly, the Spencer genes are extremely strong.