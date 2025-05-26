Prince George Finds a New Royal Twin in an Unexpected Relative, as Fans Celebrate the Family Resemblance
"Those genes knew what they were doing."
Prince George has regularly been compared to his royal relatives. From being called a "young Prince William" to actually dressing like his dad, many assumed Prince George would be following in the Prince of Wales's footsteps in more ways than one. However, some eagle-eyed royal fans on social media have suggested that George takes after a completely unexpected royal relative.
An Instagram post compared all three of Princess Kate and Prince William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—with their royal relatives, via the Express. The caption explained, "George is a Spencer, Charlotte is a Windsor, and Louis is a Middleton." Perhaps most importantly, Prince George's photo was placed next to a picture of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, highlighting the resemblance between the pair.
One commenter appeared to agree with the post's caption, writing, "George looks more like the Spencer family at this point in time." Another fan noted, "I've said George is the double of Diana's [brother] Charles for years." Yet another commenter suggested, "Those genes knew what they were doing."
As Charles Spencer is Prince George's grand-uncle, it makes sense that the pair might look like one another. And Prince George isn't the only member of Kate and William's family to find a potential doppelgänger in Princess Diana's family members.
It was recently suggested that Princess Charlotte looks a lot like Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer. A throwback photo of Kitty, who is Earl Spencer's daughter, was compared to pictures of Princess Charlotte. Royal fans were unanimous in claiming the pair were basically royal twins.
Charlotte, too, has often been compared to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Clearly, the Spencer genes are extremely strong.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
