Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Their Own Christmas Trees

In case you forgot, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have two grandmothers. The royal children frequently spend time with Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, and for the first time ever Middleton opened up to The Telegraph about her surprisingly normal life (you know, when you forget that your daughter will be the Queen someday).

In the interview, Middleton says "it’s proved wise not to say anything" over the years in regards to herself and her family, but one topic she did not shy away from is her love for her grandchildren and—wait for it—Christmas trees. Middleton, 63, says she likes to have as many Christmas trees as possible in her house, including one in her grandchildren’s rooms, "so that they can decorate it themselves."

So yes, George and Charlotte have their own Christmas trees. How do you do Christmas?

"One Christmas tree? Never heard of her." Getty Images Pool/Max Mumby

When the Cambridges aren't at Grandma Middleton's decorating their own trees, they're known to spend time at the Queen's Sandringham estate. This year, Harry and Meghan are expected to celebrate Christmas with Kate, Will, and the royal children despite recent rumors of a fallout between the couples.

The real question, though: How many Christmas trees does Gan Gan have in her castle?

