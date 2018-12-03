Wow. You know rumors are officially out of control when the actual palace of Queen Elizabeth II has to step in to take charge of things. Following weeks on end of growing, brutal speculation, seemingly becoming more and more ridiculous by the day, Buckingham Palace has taken the almost unprecedented decision to speak out on the rumors regarding a reported feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

It seems that the royal family has officially snapped over the whole thing. According to British tabloid The Mirror, Buckingham Palace gave it a statement in response to an article published by The Sun over the weekend, which claimed that Kate “slapped down” Meghan (not literally), and told her “not to berate” members of her staff at Kensington Palace.

Despite Kate’s own efforts last week to make it perfectly clear that there’s no real beef between the two Duchesses, The Mirror reported that Buckingham Palace offered a cut-and-dry statement: “This never happened.” So, that's that.

The "Sure, Jan"-worthy story in question is clearly the final straw for royal officials. The Sun’s Dan Wootton wrote that multiple sources told him of an incident between the "clashing wives", which apparently took place just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding. One (clearly reliable and absolutely solid) source alleged that the rumored feud between the sisters-in-law all started when Kate told Meghan: “That’s unacceptable, they’re my staff and I speak to them.” The "source" added: “Her and Kate fell out when she b******ed Kate’s staff.”

Sigh. It’s the latest in a long line of nonsense which Meghan Markle (thought to be a big believer in karma, by the way) has dealt with since first entering the royal spotlight. Further fuel was only added to the fire by news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be moving into the Kensington Palace apartment next door to Kate and William. Instead, the couple, currently expecting their first baby, will move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is set to undergo a huge refurbishment for the occasion.

But, now we can all be royally assured that at least a hearty chunk of the rumors are complete garbage. Aaaand breathe—Duchesses Kate and Meghan remain unbothered, once again.

