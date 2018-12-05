Cardi B Explains Why She and Offset Broke Up

Sad news: Cardi B and Offset have broken up. The split comes as a shock to many Cardi and Offset fans, considering the rappers have frequently displayed their love and affection for each other with no (clear) signs of relationship struggles.

Cardi posted a video on her Instagram last night to explain what happened:

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explains. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

"I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."

The couple have been married for a year and welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July. Of course, the internet has a lot of feelings—some are shocked, some are happy, and some are accusing Offset of infidelity, though Cardi has not confirmed this herself.

Offset did, however, comment on Cardi's post, "Y'all won."

Offset: *cheats on his wife, publicly for months*



Cardi B: *breaks up with him*



Offset: pic.twitter.com/DvWfO31AoZ — Janine (@janaaier) December 5, 2018

Cardi B: Offset and I broke up

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/NwUtEzMUW2 — Jess (@thesjnerd) December 5, 2018

Me after hearing Cardi B and Offset are breaking up: pic.twitter.com/mg5X9t6aYN — Sasha Fierce (@QBey12) December 5, 2018

Jay cheated on B

Nicki & Meek dome

Diddy left Cassie

& Now Cardi & Offset done



BRO TRUE LOVE AINT REAL 😭😭😫😖😖 — Grand Khai (@GRANDKHAI) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj listening to Offset problems about Cardi B right now like.... pic.twitter.com/GDhuyIksmG — Taye M. Adams (@TayeMAdams) December 5, 2018

Cardi B and Offset are splitting 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i5EjEi8WWF — Giuliana (@xoprincess19) December 5, 2018

me when i hear cardi b and offset are breaking up pic.twitter.com/FMiqDM7QvM — Precious Abraham (@itsPresido) December 5, 2018

