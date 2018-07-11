Today's Top Stories
Cardi B and Offset Officially Welcome Their Baby Girl

And she already has a name!

Cardi B has officially welcomed her baby girl into the world. The rapper gave birth to her and Offset's daughter, whom they named Kulture Kiari Cephus, yesterday, and shared the news with a gorgeous Instagram of herself naked and still pregnant surrounded by flowers. The baby took the first and last name of Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi, 25, and Offset, 26, have been dating for more than a year and half and got married months ago in a secret ceremony. “One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” she shared in a post.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B announced she was pregnant on Saturday Night Live back in April and debuted her growing bump in an angelic Christian Siriano gown. TMZ first reported that she was pregnant in February, but clearly Cardi wanted to share the news in her own (very Cardi) way.

The baby is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset, who has three children from previous relationships. The Migos rapper has an eight-year-old son named Jordan, a three-year-old son named Kody, and a three-year-old daughter named Kalea Marie.

Congrats to the new family!

