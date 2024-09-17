Sophie Turner Just Went Instagram Official With Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce
The actress shared some sweet snaps of her new boyfriend days after finalizing her divorce.
Sophie Turner has officially moved on from her marriage. Mere days after finalizing her divorce from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones star decided to become Instagram official with her new beau. In a series of snaps seemingly documenting the summer months, Turner shared pictures of her aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram.
Turner's Instagram post included two clear shots of Peregrine, leading fans to comment excitedly. One person commented on the post, "upgraded i see." Another wrote, "Hope your new beau treats you like the queen you are!"
News of Turner's new romance surfaced in November 2023, when she was spotted kissing the Hon. Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in Paris. He is reportedly part of one of the wealthiest families in the United Kingdom, and his parents are Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray and Marina Rose Cordle, Tatler reported. Turner's boyfriend will one day inherit the Viscount Cowdray title.
Prior to his romance with Turner, Peregrine was in a relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark for three years.
A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)
A photo posted by on
Back in January, Turner teased her new relationship on Instagram by sharing some vacation snaps with a group of friends, simply captioned, "Jägerbomb anyone?" Peregrine was tagged in one snap, which featured four people riding on a ski lift. However, his face wasn't visible in any of the pictures, making Turner's recent post extremely significant.
In September 2023, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement regarding their plans to divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they explained. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Jonas and Turner welcomed two children together—daughter Willa, who was born in 2020, and daughter Delphine, who arrived in 2022.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
