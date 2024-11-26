Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Introduce the "Newest Member" of Their Family

Eva Mendes poses on the red carpet with Ryan Gosling
(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have always been fiercely protective about their relationship, so it's more than a little exciting when they open up about their home life.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Mendes shared a new video on Instagram, in which she introduced the "newest member" of her family with Gosling.

"Meet the newest member of our family," Mendes captioned her post. She revealed that the family's new dog was called Magic, and that she was adopted "from this amazing organization [California Doodle Rescues]." Mendes promised to share even more footage of the sweet dog in the future, writing, "I'm crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you."

In a candid interview with People, in honor of her 50th birthday, Mendes shared that she never expected to have a family. Gosling and Mendes share two daughters—Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8.

"I don't succumb to societal pressure," the Hitch star told People. "Whatever I want to do, I do." She continued, "I certainly didn't think I'd have kids and be locked down. So I'm really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff."

It would seem that Gosling is every bit as enamored with Mendes, whom he paid tribute to at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year. While receiving the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, the Barbie actor said, "Most important, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children." He continued, "I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream." Gosling and Mendes, of course, met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

eva mendes wears a leopard print dress and bright blue coat and blows a kiss to photographers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Men’s Health earlier this year, Gosling revealed that he puts Mendes and their family first in everything he does. "It puts things into perspective," he explained. "It always comes back to family first. I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."

