Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Introduce the "Newest Member" of Their Family
"I'm crazy about her and excited to share life."
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have always been fiercely protective about their relationship, so it's more than a little exciting when they open up about their home life.
On Monday, Nov. 25, Mendes shared a new video on Instagram, in which she introduced the "newest member" of her family with Gosling.
"Meet the newest member of our family," Mendes captioned her post. She revealed that the family's new dog was called Magic, and that she was adopted "from this amazing organization [California Doodle Rescues]." Mendes promised to share even more footage of the sweet dog in the future, writing, "I'm crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you."
In a candid interview with People, in honor of her 50th birthday, Mendes shared that she never expected to have a family. Gosling and Mendes share two daughters—Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8.
"I don't succumb to societal pressure," the Hitch star told People. "Whatever I want to do, I do." She continued, "I certainly didn't think I'd have kids and be locked down. So I'm really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff."
It would seem that Gosling is every bit as enamored with Mendes, whom he paid tribute to at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year. While receiving the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, the Barbie actor said, "Most important, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children." He continued, "I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream." Gosling and Mendes, of course, met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.
In an interview with Men’s Health earlier this year, Gosling revealed that he puts Mendes and their family first in everything he does. "It puts things into perspective," he explained. "It always comes back to family first. I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
