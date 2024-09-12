Why Isn't Selena Gomez at the 2024 VMAs?

Her absence became even more noticeable after her bestie Taylor Swift showed up.

Does anyone have eyes on Selena Gomez? The star was expected to attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and I was really hoping she'd turn up in another little black dress in keeping with recent appearances in New York City and Toronto, Canada, to promote Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez respectively. But the Rare Beauty billionaire was nowhere to be found long after the red carpet closed. When Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up late, it made Gomez's absence even more noticeable. Maybe she's out there getting engaged to producer boyfriend Benny Blanco or something? After all, she did discuss the topic of marriage (and whether or not she'd take Blanco's last name) in the press recently.

Fans know they missed a great fashion moment. In 2023, the singer returned to the awards show for the first time since 2015. She walked the pink carpet in a red beaded halter gown with floral appliqués and a fringe hem from Oscar de la Renta. She paired the look with super strappy red heels, diamond flower earrings, a diamond double ring and a matching bracelet. A sleek middle-part and brown smoky eye completed the fiery look, which got plenty of air time when Gomez and her "Calm Down" collaborator Rema collected their award for Best Afrobeats.

Selena Gomez last attended the VMAs in 2023.

Post-show, Gomez slipped into a vibrant purple corset mini dress and black stiletto heels before heading to the afterparty. As a final touch, she threw on a club-ready metallic fringe shoulder bag and a dainty chain necklace.

Gomez also wore a vibrant purple after party dress last year.

It was reassuring to see Gomez at the 2024 VMAs after mentioning the possibility of retiring from music more than once over the years. During a January 2024 interview on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s SmartLess podcast, the "Single Soon" singer confirmed she's still considering it.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she admitted when asked which passion she'd prioritize if forced to choose between them.

But it's hard to imagine a pop music landscape without Gomez in it. Let's hope we never have to. We'd take one missed VMAs over dozens of unreleased songs.

