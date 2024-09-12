The Question on Everyone's Lips: Did Beyoncé Skip the 2024 MTV VMAs?
The singer was notably absent from this year's red carpet.
Among her many accolades, Beyoncé is the reigning queen of the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. (Seriously.) The singer holds the world record for most VMAs in history, with 30 moon-people trophies to date, ranging from song of the year to best female video and choreography.
This year, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer is nominated for several more awards for that very song, including song of the year, for the 2024 installment. She's also up for VMAs most iconic performance for her 2011 rendition of "Love on Top," marking her third nom of the night.
After an eight year hiatus, the pop legend was expected to return to the VMAs 2024 red carpet on Sept. 11—however (and that's a big however), the show has officially begun and she's nowhere to be found.
Though Beyoncé has been unusually visible in recent months, making several public appearances, she apparently chose to skip out on this particular event. Her reasoning is unclear, however, she was on vacation only days ago to celebrate her 43 birthday.
Beyoncé's last VMAs appearance was all the way back in 2016, when she walked the then-white carpet in a glimmering naked dress covered in silvery sequins. The dramatic Maison Francesco Scognamiglio design featured a bustier bodice with visible boning and a massive feathered collar covered in minty green plumes.
Despite her absence, Beyoncé has walked the VMAs red carpet many times over the years—going all the way back to 2000, when the singer made her first-ever VMAs appearance. She and her Destiny's Child counterparts all wore matching leather bustiers covered in crystals. It was a look for the history books.
Wherever she is, I'm sure Queen Bey is doing just fine.
