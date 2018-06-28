Cardi B Had the Most Over-the-Top Baby Shower

Cardi B and Offset spent Tuesday night in Atlanta, celebrating the upcoming birth of their daughter. The couple threw the most extravagant, over-the-top baby shower, with the most amazing theme: Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.

The "Bodack Yellow" singer shared pictures of the beautiful event on Instagram. The pretty party was decorated in 26,000 pink and white flowers, including an entire floral mother and baby giraffe. The floral arrangements came courtesy of C.Wayman Floral & Events.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"BARDI Shower🎀Thank you everybody for coming .I really appreciated with all my heart and will never forget ya !!❤️I haven’t been able to open gifts today cause i haven’t been feeling too good ,tomorrow i will see !!Even this the best gift of all was your presence 💋👣🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸"



Cardi wore a form-fitting, blush pink gown and tons of jewelry (seriously, the bling might weigh more than the baby when it's born).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Cardi's event planner, Karleen Roy, told Vogue the party was, "a magical and imaginary Bronx land fit for the quintessential baby girl...only this time there is a plot twist in this lavish story: It’s a magical, whimsical land, but for the culture!"



"B A B Y S H O W E R D R I P," Offset summed up the night in an Instagram post of his own.

The couple, who were believed to be engaged, recently revealed they actually got married nine months ago. Proof that the couple had already tied the knot came when TMZ obtained a copy of their marriage license (filed in Georgia, under the rappers’ real names, Belcalis Almanzar and Kiara Kendrell Cephus), which indicated the couple had made things official back in September.