Jennifer Lopez Thought Ben Affleck Was a "Changed Man" But Being Married to Him Was "Impossible"
"Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative."
After months of breakup rumors, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. The date she chose was significant as it marked the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration.
Sources have made many claims in the aftermath, with some suggesting Lopez was "tired of being humiliated" by her husband. Now, a report has claimed that Affleck assured Lopez he was a "changed man," but the cracks quickly started to show once they were married.
Speaking to Page Six, a source alleged, "He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time." According to the outlet's source, Affleck allegedly changed during their honeymoon on Lake Como in Italy in 2022. "He was unhappy with paparazzi following them," the source said. "She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around."
The outlet's source also suggested that, behind closed doors, Lopez and Affleck's relationship wasn't necessarily a fairytale. "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life," the source alleged.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has reported that Lopez's friends were less than impressed with Affleck's recent behavior. "He was impossible to be married to," a source told the publication. "Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up—it was exhausting."
The same source continued, saying of Affleck, "He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on. She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be."
Sadly, Affleck and Lopez's blended family, which includes five children, has also had to come to terms with the split. Lopez shares twins, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck is raising three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, Fin, and Samuel. While the kids are allegedly "ready to move on," the separation has likely taken its toll on everyone.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Katie Holmes Sees Your Overalls Trend and Raises You a Cozy Fall Jumpsuit Instead
Her street style is one of one—literally.
By India Roby Published
-
Oprah Winfrey Shouts Out “Childless Cat Ladies” During Surprise DNC Appearance
"I've seen racism and sexism and income inequality and division."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Ashley Olsen Is Leading a Flip-Flops-For-Fall Fashion Revolution
Expect to see the twin still wearing her $900 sandals come October.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to "Hang In There" on Stage at the DNC Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce
She was paying tribute to her home state of Massachusetts.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Are "Ready to Move on" After Divorce Filing
"His kids are taking it fine."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Final Red Carpet Appearance Predict Their Split?
"I was like, 'You've been showing all the musicians all those [love] letters?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Was "Tired of Being Humiliated" by Ben Affleck
"He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Choosing Wedding Anniversary to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck "Speaks a Ton," Says Source
It's certainly symbolic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck "Hasn't Shown Interest" in Making Jennifer Lopez Marriage Work, Source Claims
J.Lo filed for divorce on Aug. 20.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck on Their Wedding Anniversary
It's certainly... a choice!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Is "Very Focused" on Daughter Violet Starting College as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Rage On
The 18-year-old starts at Yale imminently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published