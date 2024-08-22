After months of breakup rumors, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. The date she chose was significant as it marked the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration.

Sources have made many claims in the aftermath, with some suggesting Lopez was "tired of being humiliated" by her husband. Now, a report has claimed that Affleck assured Lopez he was a "changed man," but the cracks quickly started to show once they were married.

Speaking to Page Six, a source alleged, "He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time." According to the outlet's source, Affleck allegedly changed during their honeymoon on Lake Como in Italy in 2022. "He was unhappy with paparazzi following them," the source said. "She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' on February 13, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The outlet's source also suggested that, behind closed doors, Lopez and Affleck's relationship wasn't necessarily a fairytale. "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life," the source alleged.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has reported that Lopez's friends were less than impressed with Affleck's recent behavior. "He was impossible to be married to," a source told the publication. "Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up—it was exhausting."

"She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up." (Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The same source continued, saying of Affleck, "He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on. She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be."

Sadly, Affleck and Lopez's blended family, which includes five children, has also had to come to terms with the split. Lopez shares twins, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck is raising three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner —Violet, Fin, and Samuel. While the kids are allegedly "ready to move on," the separation has likely taken its toll on everyone.