image
Today's Top Stories
1
Female Gamers Are Reinventing the Industry
image
2
The 4 Major Wedding Dress Trends for 2019
image
3
10 Gifts Any Music Lover Will Be Obsessed With
image
4
5 Things You Must Do Before Asking for a Raise
image
5
The 7 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes

We're Getting a Meghan Markle Musical!

And you'll get to see it before you'll ever get to see Hamilton.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Move aside, The Cher Show. Who needs you, The Band's Visit? Never mind you, Wicked. There's a new musical on its way, and it's all about our favorite royal, Meghan Markle.

No, I'm not pulling your leg–the Duchess of Sussex is the subject and inspiration for BBC Radio 4’s “15 Minute Musical” series in a piece titled, “The Sixth in Line to Be King and I.” Getting to know her, getting to know all about her.... (that's a King and I reference, for all of you non-musical theatre nerds out there.)

Per The Telegraph, the radio musical will be “Rodgers and Hammerstein-inspired” and actors will be having a look ahead "to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring." The production has been described as an "inspired celebration of Meghan Markle’s life to date." So they're taking my Prince Harry / Meghan Markle fanfiction and turning it into a musical? Cool!

It's not the first time Markle's story has been told. In May 2018, Lifetime aired Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, which was about the love story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That movie had 100 percent fewer musical numbers, so my interest was far from piqued.

Much like with Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, Kensington Palace has not provided their input or been consulted on the musical's contents, but we're assuming they're cool with it. Or at least they're going to pretend it didn't happen.

The musical will air on New Years' Day, and British comedian / presenter Pippa Evans is expected to play the Duchess and serve as the musical's narrator.

Is this our first royal family depiction since Hamilton?!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image How Kate's Love of Plaid Has Evolved
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Cyprus Prince William Made a Dad Joke About Kate's Outfit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image We Tracked Down Meghan Markle's Exact Beige Coat
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image People Are Naming Their Dogs "Harry" and "Meghan"
image Did Meghan Markle Just Get a New Haircut?
image Kate Wore Some Very Meghan-Esque Pants
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Evening Reception For Members of the Diplomatic Corps Kate Middleton Recycles the Lovers Knot Tiara
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus Watch Kate and Will Have a Cute Snowball Fight
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Holiday Party Skirt