We're Getting a Meghan Markle Musical!

Move aside, The Cher Show. Who needs you, The Band's Visit? Never mind you, Wicked. There's a new musical on its way, and it's all about our favorite royal, Meghan Markle.

No, I'm not pulling your leg–the Duchess of Sussex is the subject and inspiration for BBC Radio 4’s “15 Minute Musical” series in a piece titled, “The Sixth in Line to Be King and I.” Getting to know her, getting to know all about her.... (that's a King and I reference, for all of you non-musical theatre nerds out there.)

Per The Telegraph, the radio musical will be “Rodgers and Hammerstein-inspired” and actors will be having a look ahead "to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring." The production has been described as an "inspired celebration of Meghan Markle’s life to date." So they're taking my Prince Harry / Meghan Markle fanfiction and turning it into a musical? Cool!

It's not the first time Markle's story has been told. In May 2018, Lifetime aired Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, which was about the love story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That movie had 100 percent fewer musical numbers, so my interest was far from piqued.

Much like with Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, Kensington Palace has not provided their input or been consulted on the musical's contents, but we're assuming they're cool with it. Or at least they're going to pretend it didn't happen.

The musical will air on New Years' Day, and British comedian / presenter Pippa Evans is expected to play the Duchess and serve as the musical's narrator.

Is this our first royal family depiction since Hamilton?!

