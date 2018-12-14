image
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Christmas Card Features An Unseen Shot From The Royal Wedding

And it's freaking gorgeous.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Getty ImagesEMMANUEL DUNAND

Twenty-eighteen was an unforgettable year for the royal family. And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the world an early Christmas gift on Friday when they released their Christmas card, featuring a previously unseen shot from their wedding reception at Frogmore House back in May—and it's freaking gorgeous. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features the pair side-by-side as fireworks go off in the distance, and I'm so in love, I barely have words.

The photo was released the same day as the picture for Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Prince Louis.

But, 2018 was the year of Harry and Meghan, and it's nice to see them being showcased in this way. From their marriage in May to the baby announcement in October, there wasn't a moment this year that didn't fully belong to them, and I'm happy they're celebrating the amazing year they've had. Next year will bring many changes in their life, with the new baby due in the spring and their impending move from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage.

