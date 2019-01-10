Ansel Elgort, mega-movie star, has been with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan since they were both in high school. The loved-up couple regularly appear on the red carpet together, and Elgort is constantly talking about how much he adores her. Which begs the question: Who is the dancing beauty who stole the heart of Hollywood's hottest rising actor?

She's from New York.

Komyshan's parents are originally from Ukraine. They moved to New York and Komyshan and her sister Suzanna grew up in Brooklyn. There, she attended a small public school, where American choreographer Elliot Feld was auditioning students. She got her big break at age 11, and has been dancing ever since!

She and Elgort went to school together.

The pair attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts together (Komyshan majored in dance). They met freshman year, and it was apparently love at first sight.

"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something,” Komyshan remembers. "[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school—I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'" They started dating a year later.

She's a professional dancer and influencer.

Komyshan trained at American Ballet Theatre (where Misty Copeland is a principal dancer!) and joined New York-based dance company Ballet Next. She still dances and models, per her Instagram. She's also a style influencer, most recently modeling limited edition styles that Keds created for International Women's Day.

Getty Images Ben Gabbe

She creates dance-related workouts.

Or, at least, she's created one workout video so far, as Seventeen notes. Made in 2016, the video shows how to get a similarly toned butt and is very reminiscent of barre or pilates workouts to tone. I personally would love more videos from her (hint, hint). At the very least, it shows what a terrific athlete she is.

Elgort features her in his work.

In addition to acting, Elgort also is a singer. He released "Thief" in 2017, and Komyshan is featured in the video. "Skin on my skin, what a wonderful sin," he croons. It is a VERY sexy tribute to his girlfriend, and is probably NSFW.

She's close with Elgort's whole family.

Elgort comes from a creative family: Brother Warren is a film producer, sister Sophie is a photographer, mother Grethe Holby is a new opera pioneer, and father Warren is a famed photographer. Komyshan has known the family for a long time and even gives them shoutouts on her social media:

There was a quick (and temporary!) breakup.

The couple broke up in August 2014, but were back together and going strong a mere five months later. "I was doing OK," Elgort remembers. "But I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.'" And now their relationship is going strong, over four years later.

They spend time together on vacation.

Despite Elgort's likely insane shooting schedule, the couple still finds time for each other. Per Instagram (which is where I get all my couples news now), Elgort and Komyshan just took a very relaxing, and in Ansel's case very shirtless, vacation in Hawaii. Elgort's father snapped the photos, so the trip was a family affair. Do we think Elgort is blonde for a role or just...cuz?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE