Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, just gave her first interview after hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson. To say it was a lot would be an understatement. Here, the most shocking things we learned about all of the cheating drama—including what happened that night Tristan and Jordyn hooked up, and where Jordyn and Kylie's relationship currently stands.

Jordyn reached out to Jada Pinkett about the interview.

The Smiths have known the Woods for Jordyn's entire life; her late father was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The segment opened with an introduction to the Smiths' role in Jordyn's life (the video is embedded below).

Jordyn knows the Kardashians feel betrayed by her, and reveals what happened that night.

Jordyn went to dinner with friends then went to bar. She was minding her own business and dancing, drinking. Tristan was there doing his own thing. After the club, they went to a house. The group of girls she was with said it was Tristan's house. "It feels like a safe environment, I'd rather it be his house than a random stranger," she says.

Phones were taken away as soon as Jordyn walked in. She never thought about the fact that she shouldn't be there.

She admitted she was wrong about going to Tristan's house in the first place.

Jordyn says that was the first part of the problem and says she should have gone home after the party. She said never once was she giving him a lap dance, making out with him, and sitting on him. Never once did Tristan and Jordyn leave the group.



There were no lap dances involved, but there was a chair, couch, and another chair.

Tristan sat in the chair, and she sat on the arm. She didn't have his arms around him, but her legs were laying over his so they wouldn't dangle.

She was at the house until 7 a.m.

Jordyn told Tristan she was leaving around 7 a.m. the next morning.

Jordyn admits she allowed herself to be in this position.

She says she never blacked out, but there was alcohol involved. She was drunk, but not tipsy. She knows where she was.

On the way out the door, Tristan kissed Jordyn (without tongue).



She says there was no passion. It was a kiss on the lips, but no making out. She doesn't think Tristan's wrong because she allowed herself to be in that position. "I'm there until the sun's coming up."

Jordyn didn't know how to feel afterwards.

She was in shock and wanted to pretend like it didn't happen. She went home and talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning.



Khloé asked her what was going on, and she didn't admit she kissed him right away.

Jordyn originally told Khloé she was at Tristan's, but nothing else. "I knew how much turmoil was going, so I was like let me not throw more fuel into the fire. I was trying to protect Khloé's heart. She doesn't deserve this...The last thing I wanted to do is be that person. I'm no home-wrecker. I would never try to steal someone's man. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."

Jordyn didn't sleep with Tristan.

It was never a thought or consideration. There has been no communication between Jordyn and Tristan since, and there has been no relationship before this happened.

Jordyn has talked to Kylie and Khloé.

She told Kylie about the interview, and told Khloé she's willing to do whatever it takes to set the record straight and know there was no malicious intent. She takes full responsibility.

You can watch the full Red Table Talk episode here.

