image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kamala Harris Wants To Pass The ERA. That's a BFD
image
2
Behold: The Best Lady Gaga Songs of All Time
image
3
6 New Ways to Style Vests
image
4
The Royal Fab Four Get Candid About Mental Health
image
5
Where We're Dreaming of Going for Spring Break

Khloé Kardashian Calls Jordyn Woods a Liar Following Her 'Red Table Talk' Interview

"Why are you lying?"

image
By Amanda Mitchell
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

The table hadn't even been cleared yet, and we already have Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Jordyn Woods' appearance today with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook's Red Table Talk. And, folks, Khloé is... pissed, to put it lightly.

Jordyn's time on RTT was an attempted mea culpa, with her refusing to point fingers anywhere but herself (well, kind of towards Tristan Thompson, who remains at the middle of this entire fiasco, and seems to be searching for a care to give.)

The 30-minute talk was mostly Jordyn explaining what happened that night, and giving the illusion that nothing happened and it all exploded from one big ol' nothing burger at 7:00 a.m. She also said that she had reached out to Khloé (as well as BFF Kylie, who knew about the appearance) and that she had apologized both over the phone and via text.

According to Kardashian, that may or may not be true.

Oof.

Related Story
image
Exactly What Jordyn Woods Said In Her Interview
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event Fans Have Mixed Reactions About Jordyn's Interview
image Everything We Learned From Jordyn Woods' Interview
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Khloé Calls Out Jordyn Before Her Interview
image How Jordyn Knows the Smith Family
The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala - Arrivals Miley Cyrus Happily Dances to Hannah Montana Song
image Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had a Private Meeting
image Jonas Brothers' New Video Is a Family Gathering
image Kylie Jenner Accused Travis Scott of Cheating
image Here's How Khloé Found Out About Jordyn...
image What If Jordyn Woods Breaks Her Kardashian NDA?