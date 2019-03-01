Khloé Kardashian Calls Jordyn Woods a Liar Following Her 'Red Table Talk' Interview

The table hadn't even been cleared yet, and we already have Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Jordyn Woods' appearance today with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook's Red Table Talk. And, folks, Khloé is... pissed, to put it lightly.

Jordyn's time on RTT was an attempted mea culpa, with her refusing to point fingers anywhere but herself (well, kind of towards Tristan Thompson, who remains at the middle of this entire fiasco, and seems to be searching for a care to give.)

The 30-minute talk was mostly Jordyn explaining what happened that night, and giving the illusion that nothing happened and it all exploded from one big ol' nothing burger at 7:00 a.m. She also said that she had reached out to Khloé (as well as BFF Kylie, who knew about the appearance) and that she had apologized both over the phone and via text.

According to Kardashian, that may or may not be true.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Oof.