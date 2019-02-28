On Friday, March 1, Jordyn Woods is going to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her web talk show Red Table Talk and likely talk, in detail, about what really went down with Tristan Thompson, and what's currently going on with Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. So how do you get access to Woods' Red Table Talk interview? Just follow the instructions below!

So, Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk (RTT), which started in May 2018, is going to air on Facebook Watch, the video service provided by the social media site. There's been speculation it may air at 12, but it's not clear whether that's EST or PST. So, keep watching the RTT page until they post a definitive time for the interview—we will update this page as information becomes available.

Then, go to its page. The whole episode will probably be available all at once, which looks like how RTT has released previous episodes (in that case, the video might be edited; live streams aren't). If you want to watch it as soon as it's up, follow RTT and then turn on notifications so that you can be alerted when they post something new.

As you'll remember, Jordyn addressed the scandal indirectly when she took to the stage at her Eylure product launch and said, among other things, "It's been real." This'll be a much more in-depth talk, sounds like, although the Kardashians made her sign an NDA. It'll be interesting to see if she breaks it, or if she can talk about certain issues and not others.

Jordyn Woods has been friends with the Smiths for a long time, and so it should lead to an interesting, in-depth, revealing interview. I mean, I'll be watching.

