Last week, reports circulated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to raise their child in a gender fluid manner.

The report came courtesy of an anonymous friend of Meghan's who spoke to Vanity Fair about the former actress' plans for raising her first child.

In a rare move, Kensington Palace has formally denied the claims, according to The Sun.

We are mere weeks away from welcoming the royal baby, the genetic melding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glorious DNA, and everyone has lost all patience. To fill the long, long days and weeks we have left until its arrival, people are speculating about everything from the baby's sex to the statistical likelihood of potential names Harry and Meghan could choose. And, close, personal anonymous sources allegedly connected to the royal couple are offering up little insider insights.

Last week, Vanity Fair reported on one of these insider tidbits, from a friend of Meghan's who said that the former actress planned to raise her child in a gender neutral way:

"Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid. She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes."

Now, in a rare move, Kensington Palace has officially rebutted claims that the Harry and Meghan's firstborn will be raised gender fluid, according to The Sun. "This story is totally false," the Palace reportedly said, according to the British paper.

So, at least that's one royal baby rumor we can stop obsessing about?