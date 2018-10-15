image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Baby Name Predictions Are Already Here

Diana is an early favorite, naturally.

image
By Cady Drell
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Edinburgh
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

It’s been a few hours since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they’re having their first child, so naturally it’s time to think about what’s really important: How much money can be made off of guessing Meghan and Harry's baby’s name correctly.

Yes, no sooner had the news reached our fair shores than bookies started sharing the spread (that’s a gambling thing, right?) of which baby names had the highest odds of getting picked by the royal couple, who announced that they were expecting just a few days shy of the five-month wedding anniversary.

I guess it still feels a little early to guess on what they'll name the royal baby, given that we just found out Meghan is pregnant, like, four hours ago, but what do I know? Maybe you’re feeling especially lucky.

So which names are likely to bank you the big bucks? Here's one official estimate:

Um, something tells me that 1-100 odds of “Samantha” being chosen is a little generous. What else we got?

These ones seem a little bit more likely, if we're being honest. If I were a betting person (I'm not), my money would be on Diana, though Charles or Edward for a boy are classics, too.

Oh, oh, if Meghan and Harry go with Henry they can call him Hank for short! Prince Hank!

