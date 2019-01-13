image
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Dramatically" Changed Prince Harry's Diet

By Kayleigh Roberts
Getty Images

Adding a new member to a family rarely comes without some changes and compromises on both sides. Meghan Markle's adjustment to the royal family—and the royal family's adjustment to her—has been talked about a lot. For all of the reports that Meghan is trying to make sweeping changes to The Firm or that she's being stifled and isolated by the family and left feeling lonely sad, most of the "changes" related to Meghan and the royals coming together are just speculation.

At least one of Meghan's rumored impacts on the royals has been confirmed by royal biographer Andrew Morton, though: Meghan has absolutely changed Prince Harry's diet. The actress, a known, self-professed foodie, started her work changing how Harry eats long before she officially married into the royal fam, too.

Speaking to Express, Morton explained:

"She loves cooking, exploring new foods and experimenting with fresh flavors. Just as Meghan encouraged a helping of culinary adventure, so she dramatically changed the contents of Prince Harry’s fridge."

As for what's in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fridge these days, Morton says it's mostly very healthy fare:

"Meghan never leaves home unless she has hummus, carrots, green juice, almonds and chia seed pudding in the fridge. When California met Kensington there was only going to be one victor in the dietary smack-down."

Unfortunately, Morton attributed the changes to a generalized notion about American women trying to "fix" their men instead of the more likely explanation—that Meghan cares about Harry and hist health and that she, like any human considering joining their life to another human's, wanted to share her values and passions with him.

"As one observer noted: 'Americans like to change their men in many small ways,'" he said, according to Express.

Sigh.

