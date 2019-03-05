Shocking fans on Monday evening, Halle Berry took to Instagram to unveil a huge, brand new tattoo which spans all the way down her back.



The 52-year-old actress hinted in the caption that the nature influences in the unusual design had left her feeling like a real-life mermaid.



Berry has followed in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who unveiled her own spine tattoo last week in tribute to her latest movie, A Star Is Born.

If you’re going to unveil a new tattoo to millions of followers, then the always-ageless Halle Berry’s latest Instagram post is a lesson in how to do it. It involves going topless, wearing sequins, and flourishing an egg over the stove, so actually her huge new ink is one of the lesser details of this whole situation.

The 52-year-old actress (and elixir of youth owner) took to social media on Monday to reveal an enormous new spine tattoo, which spans from the nape of her neck, all the way down to the bottom of her spine. The nature-inspired, vine leaf design, which increases in size as it grows down her body, is seriously stunning and seems to have left Berry feeling the fantasy. She captioned the shock reveal with the very important question: “Who says I’m not a mermaid”, along with the mermaid emoji.

Your guess is as good as mine as to whether it's real or fake but, as the actress is a fan of backless styles on the red carpet, we're likely to find out sooner rather than later. Interestingly, the Catwoman star is also not the only celebrity who’s been setting the trend for spine tattoos as of late.

Just last week, Oscar winner Lady Gaga had us convinced that it was finally time to finally book that tattoo appointment, when she displayed a similarly huge, intricate inking all the way down her back. Hers, a tribute to her A Star Is Born character, featured a delicate, fine line rose right down her spinal cord. It would seem that, if you’re contemplating a new tattoo right now, the spine is the only place to get it.

Anyway, Berry's fresh tattoo is great and all, but I’m actually more concerned about the fact that she seems to be frying eggs while wearing no shirt. Hot oil splash backs and naked boobs are an uncomfortable combination.

