Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper just performed "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars from their 2018 movie A Star Is Born (heard of it?), and the internet can. not. deal. Gaga recently called off her engagement to Christian Carino, and fans are convinced Gaga and Cooper have fallen madly in love. (Let's calm down guys, Bradley is dating the mother of his child!)

Here, the best and funniest reactions to the "Shallow" performance Cooper was "terrified about."



But this Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga straight-out-of-the-crowd bullshit right into my veins I love it — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) February 25, 2019

ooooo I love how they introduced Gaga and Bradley Cooper...gave me chills. Really unexpected #Oscars — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 25, 2019

100% Gaga banged bradly cooper this chemistry is too real 😂 — erin leigh (@erinbrasher) February 25, 2019

The sexual tension between Cooper and Gaga right now is palpable. — Evan Mounts (@CaptainMounts15) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga .... in love? — Lore Troncoso (@loretro1) February 25, 2019

lady gaga is so talented and bradley cooper just loves her so much you can tell



(no not in a romantic way stop being weird and shipping real people) — liz zarb (@liz_zarb) February 25, 2019

(Insert standard tweet here freaking out over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performing “Shallow” live on The #Oscars.) pic.twitter.com/D7oAW9iPhG — Brian Shoemaker (@brian_shoemaker) February 25, 2019

Someone tell Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga they don't need to convince us they're in love. The movie's over. #Oscars — Lizzie (@lizziethat) February 25, 2019

I want someone to look at me the way Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper. — Elzbieta (@eralbert18) February 25, 2019

So intimate between Cooper and Gaga! #oscars — Matthew (@MattsViews1) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar for “Best Intercourse, Sung” goes to pic.twitter.com/5QTK4Bd3Qx — Ben Boskovich (@benbosk) February 25, 2019

I'M FUCKING NOT FINE WITH LADY GAGA AND BRADLEY COOPER. #oscars pic.twitter.com/uYksuNa8Tl — Anderson Brum (@AndersonBrum01) February 25, 2019

I give it two weeks until Cooper and Gaga make it official. @starisbornmovie #AStarIsBorn #AcademyAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/JlNhoUqOBD — Alexa Rae Loebel (@alexaraeloebel) February 25, 2019

No one can tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love. No one. — Brittney Bertucci (@tucci1622) February 25, 2019

protect bradley cooper and lady gaga at all cost #oscars pic.twitter.com/YNPAZuIgH0 — thay (@beingamaguire) February 25, 2019

I will spend the rest of my life thinking about how Gaga and Bradley didn't kiss at the end of that performance 😭 — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) February 25, 2019

the real reason why i can't fully get behind a star is born is because ally and jackson met in a gay club and now they're canoodling on live television meanwhile i can hardly even get a guy i've met at the club to text me back pic.twitter.com/wyTkMmcf6r — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 25, 2019

watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper edge on stage and THEN cutting to a Fosse/Verdon trailer is a lot for me right now — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 25, 2019

Them: lol everyone is saying we’ve hooked up lol

Also them: we should definitely share the mic in this moment instead of us both using our perfectly good mics #oscars pic.twitter.com/MebU8U1ZSe — Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) February 25, 2019

I can’t ever go to the Oscars because Id scream “JUST FUCK ALREADY” right about now. — Christopher Manzo (@chris_manzo) February 25, 2019

Full Performance: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WAcZ7hbOCj — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) February 25, 2019

You did amazing, sweetie.

