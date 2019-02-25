Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper just performed "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars from their 2018 movie A Star Is Born (heard of it?), and the internet can. not. deal. Gaga recently called off her engagement to Christian Carino, and fans are convinced Gaga and Cooper have fallen madly in love. (Let's calm down guys, Bradley is dating the mother of his child!)
Here, the best and funniest reactions to the "Shallow" performance Cooper was "terrified about."
You did amazing, sweetie.
