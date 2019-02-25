91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Performance at the Oscars Just Broke the Internet

image
By Rachel Epstein
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper just performed "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars from their 2018 movie A Star Is Born (heard of it?), and the internet can. not. deal. Gaga recently called off her engagement to Christian Carino, and fans are convinced Gaga and Cooper have fallen madly in love. (Let's calm down guys, Bradley is dating the mother of his child!)

Here, the best and funniest reactions to the "Shallow" performance Cooper was "terrified about."

You did amazing, sweetie.

