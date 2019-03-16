Chrissy Teigen was forced to clap back, yet again, at a troll on social media this week. The former model responded to an Instagram user who criticized the content of her grid, saying that "nobody cares" about her kids and demanding "bikini pics only."

Chrissy Teigen is here with her weekly reminder of why she's the best at social media. The model/host/best-selling author is brilliant in 140 characters or less and she's a veteran troll slayer. Here, to start your weekend off right, are the details of her latest triumph of clapback-ery:

Yesterday, an Instagram user made the mistake of trying to dictate how Chrissy should use social media, express herself as a mother, and share her body with the public, for a trifecta of yuck in a single comment.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model," Instagram user @postcardfromthetenderloinsf wrote. "Nobody cares about your kids."

Chrissy replied in typical Chrissy fashion: With her own signature brand of humor and snap-inducing sass.

"Yeah well now that I've had kids you don't wanna see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma," she wrote.

Thankfully, the ever-diligent documenters of celebrity Instagram exchanges, Comments by Celebs, captured the receipts from the conversation for posterity:

Also, for the record, a lot of people care about Chrissy and John Legend's kids, Luna, 2, and Miles, 9 months. Unless I'm totally alone on that. Which I can't possibly be.

