image
Chrissy Teigen Perfectly Handled an Emmys Body Shamer Who "Respectfully" Asked If She's Pregnant Again

"Thank you for being soooo respectful."

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Last night saw one of the biggest evenings in the showbiz calendar take over L.A., with anyone who’s anyone arriving on the Emmys 2018 red carpet in their finery and shiniest shoes. Among them were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who naturally went straight to the top of the Cutest Couple charts, and later took to the stage to present an award.

But, while the evening brought all of the usual glitz and glam, it also came hand-in-hand with a classic dose of body shaming for female guests, which Chrissy was quick to handle on Twitter before the night was through. The model and mom-of-two looked incredible as she sparkled in a shimmering dark grey Zuhair Murad gown, which featured a high neckline, chest cut-out and a thigh high split. But, of course, someone was out to ruin the party with some top-notch, mean-spirited commentary.

Accompanied by the mind blown emoji, one male Twitter user wrote: “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” Oh no, my dude, no.

Somehow Chrissy, who gave birth to her second child in May, kept her composure and responded with perfect shade and dignity. She politely pointed out: “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

Judging by her Twitter feed the morning after, the Emmys wasn’t the smoothest of sailing for Chrissy. She went on to retweet the latest meme that her ever-expressive face, and also had to tell herself to “breathe, Chrissy”, when one reporter asked why the hugely successful model and TV presenter was “included in everything just because she’s married to John Legend?” Before logging off for the evening, Chrissy wrote: “man. you guys are brutal.”

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer
Luckily, this is Chrissy Teigen we’re talking about, and she can give as good as she gets.

Despite the online commentary, her spirits stayed high enough through the evening to gently troll husband John Legend as normal, so everything must be okay. When John told the crowd that it had been an “exciting week”, she rolled her eyes to say: “Oh my god, we get it, you won the EGOT,” telling the crowd “don’t encourage this behavior.”

Anway, on behalf of all women who’ve been told something rude “respectfully” by a man—thanks, Chrissy. And also, thanks for this new reaction GIF.

image
Giphy
image
Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style

