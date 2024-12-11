Bella Hadid's latest outfit is a study in monochromatic dressing done well. On Dec. 11, the model was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City wearing a black-on-black ensemble that layered a range of textures in lieu of varying colors.

Conscious of the cold weather, she made sure to bundle up in a structured black single-breasted coat and a long matching scarf. Underneath her cozy winter essentials, however, she wore the kind of outfit you might select if you're headed to a holiday party directly after work. Her black cowl-neck blouse, for instance, was emblematic of every woman's favorite going-out top. The cropped shirt fell just short of her low-rise leather biker pants, which gave the illusion of a split hem with adjustable zippers at the ankle.

Bella Hadid wears a monochromatic outfit topped with a black coat and scarf. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Both her big croc-embossed bag and her black belt with gold hardware came courtesy of Saint Laurent. Hadid's artist-and-muse friendship with current creative director Anthony Vaccarello is well-documented. In September, the model broke her two-year hiatus from Paris Fashion Week to walk in the designer's Spring 2025 runway show wearing a crisp black power suit.

As usual with Bella's street style, however, the intrigue really lies in the smaller details. Her pointy black office siren boots peeked out from beneath her rocker-chic leather trousers in a nod to the year's defining boot trends. Her milky pale pink manicure spoke to the lasting impact of summer's bubblebath nail trend, which was popularized by the likes of Meghan Markle and Zendaya. Her rippled gold croissant hoops, on the other hand, felt decidedly Hailey Bieber-coded.

It wouldn't be a Bella Hadid outfit without a couple of quirky curveball accessories. Here, she's gone with another pair of sexy librarian Bayonetta frame glasses in an homage to the early 2000s and a festive black velvet scrunchie for a Copenhagen Fashion Week-inspired twist. How very Scandi It Girl of her!

Shop Luxe Basics Inspired by Bella Hadid

Manière De Voir Leather Biker Trousers With Zip $165 at Manière De Voir

DISSH Celina Black Wool Blend Coat $249.99 at DISSH

Kinn Taylor Twist Hoop Earrings $780 at Kinn