image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple Juggling Three Kids and a Health Crisis
image
2
Sick of Hot Toddies? Try These Spring Cocktails
image
3
The 65 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time
image
4
Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
image
5
20 Hairstyles for Fine Hair That Won't Fall Flat

Ummm, Princess Beatrice Literally Just Tweeted Chrissy Teigen

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
  • Chrissy Teigen, Twitter maven, actually has a very famous fan: Princess Beatrice.
  • Beatrice took to Twitter last night to comment on one of Chrissy's hilarious posts about how lovely the name "Bea" was, offering to be Chrissy's goddaughter (um, amazing).
  • Did you know that Beatrice is dating someone new? Here's the scoop.

    Chrissy Teigen uses her social media to tremendous effect, from teaching us all how to cook to giving the inside scoop about her life with John Legend (including their big, blowout fight at the Kardashian wedding). But in addition to the regular people who love reading her (me), turns out she's got a famous fan—and it's Princess Beatrice.

    The whole interaction started in typical Chrissy fashion, with the actress-model-author musing aloud hilariously, as she does, about a totally random subject. "'bea' is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent," she explained. (Also, John, lol. What are you talking about? Always more dogs!) Fans bantered with her back and forth about it, and it seemed like just another successful Chrissy-ism from the unofficial Mayor of Twitter.

    BUT THEN. Literally several hours after the whole exchange, at 11 p.m. in the U.K. (so, if Beatrice is in England, she's a late night tweeter!), the royal responded! She wrote, simply, "I would adore to be your god daughter." Also, she rarely uses her Twitter account to post, so it makes this interaction extra special. Chrissy didn't even tag Beatrice in the message, which means, I think, that Beatrice is just as much a fan of Chrissy's hilarious social media as I am.

    Chrissy, understandably, lost her mind. "oh my god oh my god oh my god," was her response (It me). Can you imagine if a princess literally tweeted you though? That's got to be a personal high for Chrissy.

    Here's the exchange, in all its hilarious glory:

    I've always had a special place in my heart for Beatrice, so I love this.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Princess Beatrice Iconic Photos Through the Years
    image
    See Princess Beatrice's Maid of Honor Dress
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    image Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
    image You Can Own That Portrait of Meghan for Only $75
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Why Kate Missed Meghan's Baby Shower
    image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail
    image
    Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
    image Meghan Markle Received This Crib As a Gift
    image Meghan Markle: Next Baby Shower Will Be in England
    Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex holds her baby bump while leaving the The Met Breuer Museum in New York City Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Only $70
    image Meghan Markle Is Having an NYC Baby Shower
    image Did Meghan Markle Help Prince Charles Love Yoga?