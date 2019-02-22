Chrissy Teigen, Twitter maven, actually has a very famous fan: Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice took to Twitter last night to comment on one of Chrissy's hilarious posts about how lovely the name "Bea" was, offering to be Chrissy's goddaughter (um, amazing).

Chrissy Teigen uses her social media to tremendous effect, from teaching us all how to cook to giving the inside scoop about her life with John Legend (including their big, blowout fight at the Kardashian wedding). But in addition to the regular people who love reading her (me), turns out she's got a famous fan—and it's Princess Beatrice.

The whole interaction started in typical Chrissy fashion, with the actress-model-author musing aloud hilariously, as she does, about a totally random subject. "'bea' is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent," she explained. (Also, John, lol. What are you talking about? Always more dogs!) Fans bantered with her back and forth about it, and it seemed like just another successful Chrissy-ism from the unofficial Mayor of Twitter.

BUT THEN. Literally several hours after the whole exchange, at 11 p.m. in the U.K. (so, if Beatrice is in England, she's a late night tweeter!), the royal responded! She wrote, simply, "I would adore to be your god daughter." Also, she rarely uses her Twitter account to post, so it makes this interaction extra special. Chrissy didn't even tag Beatrice in the message, which means, I think, that Beatrice is just as much a fan of Chrissy's hilarious social media as I am.

Chrissy, understandably, lost her mind. "oh my god oh my god oh my god," was her response (It me). Can you imagine if a princess literally tweeted you though? That's got to be a personal high for Chrissy.

Here's the exchange, in all its hilarious glory:

"bea" is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2019

oh my god oh my god oh my god — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 22, 2019

I've always had a special place in my heart for Beatrice, so I love this.

