On Tuesday morning, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton accompanied Queen Elizabeth II for a joint solo royal engagement—the first that they have ever shared together.

Her Majesty and the Duchess visited King’s College London, where they reopened the newly renovated, Grade II listed Bush House. While they have attended numerous events together, it's the first for just the two of them.

Kate wore a smart grey coat by Catherine Walker, and black fascinator hat for the special and rare occasion.

Whatever stress you may find yourself facing on this morning, at least it’s not quite Kate Middleton-levels of stress. For the first ever time since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, Kate has accompanied Queen Elizabeth II for a joint solo royal engagement outside of the palace—just the two of them. And, not that I know much about being royal, but I’m gonna presume that a day out with the Queen is the kind of thing that never gets any less nerve-wracking.

On Tuesday, Kate joined Her Majesty for a roadtrip (girls on tour!) to King’s College London, where they teamed up to reopen the newly renovated, Grade II listed Bush House, as well as to experience the new education and learning facilities provided for students.

For the special and rare occasion, it goes without saying that Kate selected a suitably chic and elegant outfit to wear for her royal appearance alongside the Queen. While Her Majesty opted for a pretty shade of dusky pink this time, the Duchess of Cambridge selected a sophisticated grey coat by Catherine Walker, with demure black tights, black Gianvito Rossi heels, and a matching black fascinator hat.

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen are actually great friends, and attended numerous royal occasions together over the years. However, until now, it’s always been alongside Prince William and other members of the wider royal family, or still within the walls of the palace.

While some consider them to have shared a joint solo appearance in the summer of 2012, when the royal pair visited Leicester as part of Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK, it's not technically true. Prince Philip was actually also in attendance for that one, but was waiting in the wings, mostly away from the cameras.

Back then, Kate opted for a dark, forest green suit, featuring a structured jacket and simple matching skirt, which she cinched at the waist with a statement, almost 80’s inspired buckle belt, and offset with an angled black hat.

Seven years ago, it was a day full of laughter, inside jokes and what appeared to be a close bond for Kate and the Queen, less than a year after her royal wedding to Prince William.

Luckily, nothing has changed, and it looks as though the Duchess and her grandmother-in-law are just as fond of each other as ever. Oh, and Queen Elizabeth still loves pink.

