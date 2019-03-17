image
Kate Middleton Wears Custom Alexander McQueen for St. Patrick's Day

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England on Sunday.
    • Kate, always stylish, wore a totally bespoke (and stunningly gorgeous, obviously) emerald green coat from Alexander McQueen for the occasion, complete with a matching fascinator and a large, leafy green broach. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized the look with black gloves and black suede pumps.
      • This isn't Will and Kate's first visit to the barracks. The couple traditionally visits on St. Patrick's Day and Kate's look this year is in line with what she's worn for the engagement in the past.

        Today is St. Patrick's Day and the royals are celebrating. While American commoners might celebrate the holiday with some day drinking or by childishly pinching anyone not wearing green, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are ringing in the day with an important royal engagement.

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off Sunday with a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England. Visiting the barracks is a tradition for the royal couple, so the engagement doesn't come as a shock.

        Also firmly in the "not a shock" category: Kate's amazing, head-to-toe green look. This year, the duchess opted for a bespoke, emerald green coat from Alexander McQueen, according to Kate fashion-focused Twitter account @KateMCambridge. Here's a look at full outfit:

        image
        Getty Images

        Kate accessorized her Emerald City-worthy look with a matching hat, Gianvito Rossi black Piper suede pumps, and a chic pair of black gloves.

        Here's a look at the back of the coat:

        image
        Getty Images

        And, just because, here's one of Will admiring the back of, um, the coat:

        image
        Getty Images

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
