In case you were wondering, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton just confirmed that she’s definitely not pregnant with her fourth child.





During her most recent royal appearance, a visit to Hounslow for the St Patrick’s Day parade, the Duchess sipped on Guinness to celebrate.



Recent tabloid headlines have claimed that Kate was pregnant with royal baby number a four, having been pregnant with Prince Louis this time last year.

This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England, to spend their Sunday celebrating St Patrick’s Day. And, because she’s a woman who makes wise decisions, Kate Middleton decided that green was the only color to wear for her royal appearance. She opted for a bespoke, emerald green coat from Alexander McQueen, complete with an adorable golden shamrock pin.

It’s a traditional visit for Kate and Prince William now and, as part of said tradition, it’s only right that the royal couple would kick off the celebrations in style with a sip of Guinness. However, this time last year, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis during the visit, and substituted her pint for a glass of water instead.

With recent tabloid headlines in mind, royal family fans waited with bated breath to see whether there might have been any truth to the (seemingly unfounded) rumors that Kate is apparently pregnant with her and William’s fourth royal baby. Would the Guinness be sipped in 2019? WOULD IT? Um, the photos speak for themselves, really.

Yeah, the Duchess of Cambridge (who loves a drink from time to time) enjoyed her Guinness as much as the next guy, and single-handedly put an end to any current pregnancy rumors in one fell sip.

According to Hello!, bookies recently revealed that the odds on Kate and Prince William having a fourth baby had been slashed. Odds are currently at 10/1 for Kate to welcome another child this year, while it's 5/2 that she will announce a pregnancy at some point this year. Either way, you can be sure it's definitely not happening any time soon.

Honestly, I’m relieved. I can barely handle the anticipation of the incoming Baby Sussex, so it’s for the best for all of our blood pressure levels that we do this one at a time.

