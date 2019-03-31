Maisie Williams and Her Mom Wrote Out Their 'GOT' Predictions—and They Were Wrong About Everything

Several members of the Game of Thrones cast have admitted to being excited to learn how the series ends.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the series, says that she and her mom sat down to write out their predictions for the show's final season before she received the scripts, but that their predictions were wrong.

Joe Dempsie, who plays Robert Baratheon's bastard Gendry, says he was very curious to learn the fate of his character (who could have a claim to the Iron Throne, along with Dany and Jon) in particular.

What do Reddit addicts and Game of Thrones actors have in common? They both spent a lot of time desperately trying to guess what would happen in the show's final season—the actors just happened to find out what actually happens sooner than the Redditors.

During a recent interview, Maisie Williams, who plays badass assassin Arya Stark on the HBO hit, admitted that she and her mom took a semi-formalized crack at predicting the show's final season before she got the scripts—and that it didn't go super well.

"I said, 'Let's predict the final series. You call who you think is going to be alive and who you think is going to be dead. So will I.' And we did. And we were both wrong," she said, according to The Sunday Times.

Maisie wasn't the only cast member who was excited to see how the series ended. Joe Dempsie, who plays Robert Baratheon's bastard son, Gendry, was as excited as fans to find out what role his character will play in the final confrontation.

"At the top of every script there is a cast list for every character involved in that episode. A few of us were tempted to check if we were in the last one," he said. "Look, Gendry's the last surviving blood Baratheon. He's got to have a pretty strong claim. But I don't even trust the fact that I have the answers in my brain. It feels like you're walking around with a secret that the whole world wants to know."

Now, obviously, Maisie and Joe both know how the series ends. The rest of us have to wait until it returns on April 14 to learn anything at all.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE