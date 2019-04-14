image
Princess Diana's Butler, Paul Burrell, Says Meghan Markle "Speaks Her Mind" and Isn't a "Yes Person"

image
Getty Images
  • Since she stepped out as a future member of the royal family in the fall of 2017, Meghan Markle has been reshaping what it means to be a member of the British monarchy.
    • The Duchess of Sussex is known to break protocol and push boundaries when it comes to royal rules.
      • Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, weighed in on Meghan's independent attitude in an interview with Us Weekly.

        Meghan Markle is unapologetically herself—something that has made her a breath of fresh air in the British monarchy. The former actress has been reshaping what it means to be a royal since her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, and royal experts can see the impact she's having on The Firm.

        In an interview with Us Weekly, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, weighed in on his impressions of Meghan.

        "I have no doubt that Meghan is not a ‘yes’ person," Burrell said. "[She] speaks her mind and voices her opinions as an American woman of today would and should."

        Burrell, who is a bonafide expert in royal ~drama~, also offered his two cents about those rumors of a feud between Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

        "They are different women with different roles from different cultures," Burrell said. "Kate knows that Meghan is no threat to her, and Meghan is mature enough to realize that her role is vastly different to Kate’s."

        Well said.

