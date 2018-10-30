Meghan Markle is almost at the end of her 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry. Together, they've been to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, back to Australia, and now they're in New Zealand. Hard to keep up, right? What's even slightly more difficult is tracking all of Meghan's outfit changes— I mean, she's worn over 30 different looks. But as fans of the royals, this is a challenge we accept. We even tracked all of their cutest moments because...why not?



We knew she would debut some new ensembles and designers on this trip, like Karen Gee and Safiyaa, to honor the countries she was visiting. The Duchess of Sussex has also re-worn many of the pieces she's packed, like her black Outland Denim jeans and Aquazzura navy pumps. This was a smart move on her part—the key to traveling light is making one piece work for multiple outfits. But since she is a royal, her travel essentials didn't lack designer goods or royal jewels (she's worn Princess Diana's aquamarine ring and butterfly accessories more than once).

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan's royal tour wardrobe is predicted to hit $127,991. We decided to investigate just how much Meghan spent on her travel looks, below, tracking everything from the dresses she wore to her fascinators. To date, she has spent over $50,o00 and that's not even including custom outfit designs and all the jewelry she has worn on the trip. With several days left on tour, it seems the Duchess will definitely hit that $100k or more mark of spending. Thankfully, the royal family a.k.a. Prince Charles is footing the bill.