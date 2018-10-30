image
Meghan Markle's First Royal Tour Wardrobe Has Cost a Total of $50k — and Counting

We broke it down.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Meghan Markle is almost at the end of her 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry. Together, they've been to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, back to Australia, and now they're in New Zealand. Hard to keep up, right? What's even slightly more difficult is tracking all of Meghan's outfit changes— I mean, she's worn over 30 different looks. But as fans of the royals, this is a challenge we accept. We even tracked all of their cutest moments because...why not?

We knew she would debut some new ensembles and designers on this trip, like Karen Gee and Safiyaa, to honor the countries she was visiting. The Duchess of Sussex has also re-worn many of the pieces she's packed, like her black Outland Denim jeans and Aquazzura navy pumps. This was a smart move on her part—the key to traveling light is making one piece work for multiple outfits. But since she is a royal, her travel essentials didn't lack designer goods or royal jewels (she's worn Princess Diana's aquamarine ring and butterfly accessories more than once).

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan's royal tour wardrobe is predicted to hit $127,991. We decided to investigate just how much Meghan spent on her travel looks, below, tracking everything from the dresses she wore to her fascinators. To date, she has spent over $50,o00 and that's not even including custom outfit designs and all the jewelry she has worn on the trip. With several days left on tour, it seems the Duchess will definitely hit that $100k or more mark of spending. Thankfully, the royal family a.k.a. Prince Charles is footing the bill.

Day 1
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry arrived in Australia to kick off their 16-day royal tour.

Shoes: Sarah Flint Jay Heels, $395

Day 1
image
Getty Images

Meghan attended an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.

Dress: Brandon Maxwell, $1,895

Shoes: Tamara Mellon "Rebel 105" pumps, $395

Day 1
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry met with representatives from all eighteen countries represented in the Invictus Games.

Trench coat: Martin Grant, $1,690

Dress: Karen Gee, $1,800

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman, $375

Day 1
image
Getty Images

For a visit to the Taronga Zoo, Meghan switched into flats and slipped on a pair of sunglasses.

Shoes: Rothy's, $145

Sunglasses: Krewe, $315

Day 2
image
Getty Images

For day two of the royal tour, Meghan and Harry visited Dubbo, a city in New South Wales.

Blazer: Serena Williams, $145

Jeans: Outland Denim, $179

Button-down shirt: Maison Kitsuné, $219

Boots: J.Crew, $178

Day 3
image
Getty Images

Meghan arrived in Melbourne, Australia for day three of the royal tour.

Dress: Dion Lee, $990

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik, $936

Day 3
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan visited South Melbourne Beach on Oct. 18.

Coat: Re-wore her Martin Grant trench

Shoes: Re-wore her Rothy's flats

Dress: Club Monaco, $268

Day 4
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan were back with another beach outing at Bondi Beach. The two met Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founder and co-founder of OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and well-being.

Dress: Martin Grant, $1,420

Shoes: Castañer, $120

Day 4
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry visited the MacArthurs Girls School where they watched performances and met the students.

Dress: Roksanda, $1,850 (sold out)

Shoes: Re-wore her Stuart Weitzman pumps

Day 5
image

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the official opening of the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park.

Dress: Emilia Wickstead, $2,080

Shoes: Tabitha Simmons, $695

Hat: Philip Treacy, email for pricing

Clutch: Givenchy, $1,990

Day 5
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island.

Blazer: Altuzarra, $1,595

Shirt: Invictus Sydney shirt

Jeans: Mother, $196

Shoes: Re-wore her Tabitha Simmons heels

Sunglasses: Illesteva, $240

Day 5
image
Getty Images

The couple attended an evening reception to welcome the Invictus Games to Sydney.

Coat: Gillian Anderson, $450

Dress: Stella McCartney, $1,995

Clutch: Dior, $1,822 (sold out)

Shoes: Re-wore her Stuart Weitzman pumps

Day 6
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the prime minister for a lunchtime reception with Invictus Games competitors, their families, and friends in Sydney.

Blazer: L’Agence, $550 (sold out)

Jeans: Re-wore her Mother or Outland Denim jeans

Shoes: Aquzzura, $750

Bag: Oroton, $221

Day 6
image
Getty Images

The couple watched the sailing finals from a boat.

Jacket: Invictus Games merch, $160

Shoes: Veja, $150

Sunglasses: Re-wore her Krewe sunglasses

Day 6
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry attended a private garden party for the Invictus Foundation. Though photos were limited, you can see a snap of her actual dress here.

Dress: Jason Wu, $1,995

Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps

Clutch: Jimmy Choo, $1,295

Day 7

Meghan boarded a plane for Fraser Island in a polka dot dress.

Dress: & Other Stories, $129 (sold out)

Shoes: Sarah Flint, $245

Sunglasses: Karen Walker, $187

Day 7
image
Getty Images

Meghan joined Prince Harry on a walk around Fraser Island.

Dress: Reformation, $218

Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint sandals

Sunglasses: Re-wore her Karen Walker sunglasses

Day 8
image
DARREN ENGLAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The royals departed Fraser Island for Fiji to begin their three-day visit there.

Button-down shirt: Frank & Eileen, $228

Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans

Shoes: Aquazzura, $558

Day 8
image
Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex switched outfits when she landed at Nausori Airport on October 23 in Suva, Fiji.

Dress: Zimmermann (price unknown)

Hat: Stephen Jones (price unknown)

Shoes: Re-wore her Tabitha Simmons pumps

Clutch: Kayu, $235

Day 8
image
Getty Images

The royal couple attended a reception dinner hosted by the President of Fiji.

Dress: Safiyaa, $1,405

Shoes: Possibly re-wore her Manolo Blahnik heels

Day 9
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry visited the University of the South Pacific in Suva. They watched a cultural performance on the effects of climate change and met students from the campus.

Dress: Figue, $1,495 (sold out)

Shoes: Re-wore her Castañer espadrilles

Clutch: Suva tapa cloth bag (price unknown)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Day 9
image
Getty Images

Before leaving Fiji, the two made a pit stop to unveil the Labalaba statue at the Nadi Airport.

Dress: Jason Wu, $1,695

Heels: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps

Clutch: Re-wore her Dior clutch

Day 9
image
Getty Images

Meghan switched outfits on the plane and arrived in a new look in Tonga.

Dress: Self-Portrait, $486

Shoes: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps

Clutch: Carried the same Dior clutch

Day 9
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry met the King of Tonga at a special reception at night.

Dress: Theia, $995 (sold out)

Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps

Clutch: Carried the same Givenchy clutch

Day 10
image
Getty Images

Meghan wore a striped dress while meeting with the prime minister of Tonga.

Dress: Martin Grant, $1,385

Clutch: Prada, $1,820

Day 10
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan said their goodbyes in Tonga as they prepared to return to Sydney.

Dress: Veronica Beard, $595

Shoes: Banana Republic, $65

Day 11
image
Getty Images

The couple arrived at the Australian Geographic Society Awards to present awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney.

Dress: Oscar de la Renta (price unknown)

Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Day 12
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games wheelchair basketball finals at the Quay Centre.

Shirt: Theodore, $550

SHOP IT

Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans

Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint heels

Day 12
image
Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Dress: Antonio Berardi (price unknown)

Shoes: Aquazzura, $750

Day 13
image
Getty Images

The royal couple departed Sydney Airport for New Zealand on Oct. 28.

Dress: Boss, $319

Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps

Bag: Cuyana, $225

Day 13
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry arrived in New Zealand this weekend for the final leg of their royal tour.

Coat: Karen Walker, $750

Dress: Asos, $60

Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint pumps

Day 13
image
Getty Images

While meeting with young people in the mental health sector at the Wellington Cafe in New Zealand, Meghan wore an all-black outfit.

Coat: Club Monaco, $298 (sold out)

Sweater: David Jones, $499

Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman lace-up boots, $698

Day 13
image
Getty Images

While in New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan stopped by the Government House in Wellington for a reception.

Dress: Gabriela Hearst, $2,495 (sold out)

Clutch: Carried her Dior clutch again

Day 14
image
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry held hands as they walked through Abel Tasman National Park.

Jacket: Seasalt Cornwall (price unknown)

Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans

Shoes: Stella McCartney x Adidas, $325

Scarf: Loro Piana, $249 (sold out)

Day 14
image
Getty Images

On Oct. 29, Prince Harry and Meghan met models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume design during a visit to Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand.

Dress: Maggie Marilyn, $1,020

Shoes: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps

