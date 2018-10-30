Meghan Markle is almost at the end of her 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry. Together, they've been to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, back to Australia, and now they're in New Zealand. Hard to keep up, right? What's even slightly more difficult is tracking all of Meghan's outfit changes— I mean, she's worn over 30 different looks. But as fans of the royals, this is a challenge we accept. We even tracked all of their cutest moments because...why not?
We knew she would debut some new ensembles and designers on this trip, like Karen Gee and Safiyaa, to honor the countries she was visiting. The Duchess of Sussex has also re-worn many of the pieces she's packed, like her black Outland Denim jeans and Aquazzura navy pumps. This was a smart move on her part—the key to traveling light is making one piece work for multiple outfits. But since she is a royal, her travel essentials didn't lack designer goods or royal jewels (she's worn Princess Diana's aquamarine ring and butterfly accessories more than once).
According to The Daily Mail, Meghan's royal tour wardrobe is predicted to hit $127,991. We decided to investigate just how much Meghan spent on her travel looks, below, tracking everything from the dresses she wore to her fascinators. To date, she has spent over $50,o00 and that's not even including custom outfit designs and all the jewelry she has worn on the trip. With several days left on tour, it seems the Duchess will definitely hit that $100k or more mark of spending. Thankfully, the royal family a.k.a. Prince Charles is footing the bill.
Day 1
Meghan and Prince Harry arrived in Australia to kick off their 16-day royal tour.
Shoes: Sarah Flint Jay Heels, $395
Day 1
Meghan attended an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.
Dress: Brandon Maxwell, $1,895
Shoes: Tamara Mellon "Rebel 105" pumps, $395
Day 1
Meghan and Prince Harry met with representatives from all eighteen countries represented in the Invictus Games.
Trench coat: Martin Grant, $1,690
Dress: Karen Gee, $1,800
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman, $375
Day 1
For a visit to the Taronga Zoo, Meghan switched into flats and slipped on a pair of sunglasses.
Shoes: Rothy's, $145
Sunglasses: Krewe, $315
Day 2
For day two of the royal tour, Meghan and Harry visited Dubbo, a city in New South Wales.
Blazer: Serena Williams, $145
Jeans: Outland Denim, $179
Button-down shirt: Maison Kitsuné, $219
Boots: J.Crew, $178
Day 3
Meghan arrived in Melbourne, Australia for day three of the royal tour.
Dress: Dion Lee, $990
Shoes: Manolo Blahnik, $936
Day 3
Prince Harry and Meghan visited South Melbourne Beach on Oct. 18.
Coat: Re-wore her Martin Grant trench
Shoes: Re-wore her Rothy's flats
Dress: Club Monaco, $268
Day 4
Prince Harry and Meghan were back with another beach outing at Bondi Beach. The two met Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founder and co-founder of OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and well-being.
Dress: Martin Grant, $1,420
Shoes: Castañer, $120
Day 4
Meghan and Prince Harry visited the MacArthurs Girls School where they watched performances and met the students.
Dress: Roksanda, $1,850 (sold out)
Shoes: Re-wore her Stuart Weitzman pumps
Day 5
Prince Harry and Meghan attended the official opening of the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park.
Dress: Emilia Wickstead, $2,080
Shoes: Tabitha Simmons, $695
Hat: Philip Treacy, email for pricing
Clutch: Givenchy, $1,990
Day 5
Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island.
Blazer: Altuzarra, $1,595
Shirt: Invictus Sydney shirt
Jeans: Mother, $196
Shoes: Re-wore her Tabitha Simmons heels
Sunglasses: Illesteva, $240
Day 5
The couple attended an evening reception to welcome the Invictus Games to Sydney.
Coat: Gillian Anderson, $450
Dress: Stella McCartney, $1,995
Clutch: Dior, $1,822 (sold out)
Shoes: Re-wore her Stuart Weitzman pumps
Day 6
Prince Harry and Meghan joined the prime minister for a lunchtime reception with Invictus Games competitors, their families, and friends in Sydney.
Blazer: L’Agence, $550 (sold out)
Jeans: Re-wore her Mother or Outland Denim jeans
Shoes: Aquzzura, $750
Bag: Oroton, $221
Day 6
The couple watched the sailing finals from a boat.
Jacket: Invictus Games merch, $160
Shoes: Veja, $150
Sunglasses: Re-wore her Krewe sunglasses
Day 6
Meghan and Prince Harry attended a private garden party for the Invictus Foundation. Though photos were limited, you can see a snap of her actual dress here.
Dress: Jason Wu, $1,995
Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps
Clutch: Jimmy Choo, $1,295
Day 7
Meghan boarded a plane for Fraser Island in a polka dot dress.
Dress: & Other Stories, $129 (sold out)
Shoes: Sarah Flint, $245
Sunglasses: Karen Walker, $187
Day 7
Meghan joined Prince Harry on a walk around Fraser Island.
Dress: Reformation, $218
Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint sandals
Sunglasses: Re-wore her Karen Walker sunglasses
Day 8
The royals departed Fraser Island for Fiji to begin their three-day visit there.
Button-down shirt: Frank & Eileen, $228
Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans
Shoes: Aquazzura, $558
Day 8
The Duchess of Sussex switched outfits when she landed at Nausori Airport on October 23 in Suva, Fiji.
Dress: Zimmermann (price unknown)
Hat: Stephen Jones (price unknown)
Shoes: Re-wore her Tabitha Simmons pumps
Clutch: Kayu, $235
Day 8
The royal couple attended a reception dinner hosted by the President of Fiji.
Dress: Safiyaa, $1,405
Shoes: Possibly re-wore her Manolo Blahnik heels
Day 9
Meghan and Prince Harry visited the University of the South Pacific in Suva. They watched a cultural performance on the effects of climate change and met students from the campus.
Dress: Figue, $1,495 (sold out)
Shoes: Re-wore her Castañer espadrilles
Clutch: Suva tapa cloth bag (price unknown)
Day 9
Before leaving Fiji, the two made a pit stop to unveil the Labalaba statue at the Nadi Airport.
Dress: Jason Wu, $1,695
Heels: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps
Clutch: Re-wore her Dior clutch
Day 9
Meghan switched outfits on the plane and arrived in a new look in Tonga.
Dress: Self-Portrait, $486
Shoes: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps
Clutch: Carried the same Dior clutch
Day 9
Meghan and Harry met the King of Tonga at a special reception at night.
Dress: Theia, $995 (sold out)
Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps
Clutch: Carried the same Givenchy clutch
Day 10
Meghan wore a striped dress while meeting with the prime minister of Tonga.
Dress: Martin Grant, $1,385
Clutch: Prada, $1,820
Day 10
Prince Harry and Meghan said their goodbyes in Tonga as they prepared to return to Sydney.
Dress: Veronica Beard, $595
Shoes: Banana Republic, $65
Day 11
The couple arrived at the Australian Geographic Society Awards to present awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney.
Dress: Oscar de la Renta (price unknown)
Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps
Day 12
Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games wheelchair basketball finals at the Quay Centre.
Shirt: Theodore, $550
Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans
Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint heels
Day 12
The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
Dress: Antonio Berardi (price unknown)
Shoes: Aquazzura, $750
Day 13
The royal couple departed Sydney Airport for New Zealand on Oct. 28.
Dress: Boss, $319
Shoes: Re-wore her Aquazzura pumps
Bag: Cuyana, $225
Day 13
Meghan and Harry arrived in New Zealand this weekend for the final leg of their royal tour.
Coat: Karen Walker, $750
Dress: Asos, $60
Shoes: Re-wore her Sarah Flint pumps
Day 13
While meeting with young people in the mental health sector at the Wellington Cafe in New Zealand, Meghan wore an all-black outfit.
Coat: Club Monaco, $298 (sold out)
Sweater: David Jones, $499
Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman lace-up boots, $698
Day 13
While in New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan stopped by the Government House in Wellington for a reception.
Dress: Gabriela Hearst, $2,495 (sold out)
Clutch: Carried her Dior clutch again
Day 14
Meghan and Harry held hands as they walked through Abel Tasman National Park.
Jacket: Seasalt Cornwall (price unknown)
Jeans: Re-wore her Outland Denim jeans
Shoes: Stella McCartney x Adidas, $325
Scarf: Loro Piana, $249 (sold out)
Day 14
On Oct. 29, Prince Harry and Meghan met models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume design during a visit to Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand.
Dress: Maggie Marilyn, $1,020
Shoes: Re-wore her Manolo Blahnik pumps
