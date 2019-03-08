Meghan Markle Turns to Kate Middleton for Style Advice

Since becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle has become an international style icon.

Although the Duchess of Sussex dresses herself, sources recently revealed to ELLE that the person she looks to when she does need style inspo is none other than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Sources also discussed Meghan's decision to use her fashion choices to promote issues that matter to her, like sustainability and ethical production.

Here's a little royal tidbit that might finally (but probably won't because the world is bonkers) bring those Kate Middleton/Meghan Markle feud rumors to an end: Meghan apparently looks to Kate for style advice. Yes, the saying is that you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer, but it doesn't say fill your closet with recs straight from your enemies.

According to sources close to the royals who spoke with ELLE.com, Kate is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to style guru when she's feeling stuck on what to wear. It makes sense, considering Kate's ample experience in dressing for modern royal engagements.

“Meghan has certainly turned to Kate for guidance and inspiration," the source said.

The source also stressed to ELLE.com, however, that Meghan acts as her own stylist and deserves full responsibility for her international trendsetter status as well as for her move to use fashion to promote issues that matter to her.

Meghan has been "groundbreaking, incorporating ethical fashion lines into her wardrobe to highlight important social issues and humanitarian passion projects," Elle.com's source said.

It's also well-established that Meghan is a one-woman show when it comes to her beauty process.

"I was with her last month, and she was going on a public engagement. Harry and I were sitting with the dogs, and we were all chatty, and she’s painting her nails," a friend close to Meghan told People recently. "Except for her wedding, she does all her own makeup. Dresses herself, styles herself."

Meghan's fashion and beauty instincts are spot-on—and having Kate's number to text can't hurt if she's ever not sure what to do.

