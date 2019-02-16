image
Today's Top Stories
1
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
2
Love Is Messy. You Need Your Crew.
image
3
25 Celebrities That Have Gone Silver
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle That Disproves Those Feud Rumors

Once and for all: They like each other!

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

Though they've been in-laws for less than a year, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have had to face an onslaught of rumors that they're "feuding." Even the Palace went so far as to issue a rare statement about a particularly nasty rumor of a fight between the two—"This never happened," it confirmed—but, luckily, the whole shebang doesn't look as though it's affected the friendship between the two Duchesses.

There have been a number of sweet moments between the two, and it looks like each of them to go out of their way to be kind to one another, especially in public. Behind closed doors, there's no reason to think that things are any different—Kate has reportedly been comforting Meghan during the new royal's family drama with sister Samantha and father Thomas Markle. Plus, a body language expert has confirmed that Kate and Meghan are actually pals in real life. So let's examine the evidence of the growing relationship between the two duchesses, shall we?

February 2018, The Royal Foundation Forum:

image
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

March 2018, Commonwealth Day:

image
Getty ImagesPAUL GROVER

June 2018, Trooping the Colour:

image
Getty ImagesYui Mok - PA Images

July 2018, Wimbledon:

image
Getty ImagesNIC BOTHMA
image
Getty ImagesSteven Paston - PA Images

July 2018, RAF Centenary:

image
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

October 2018, Eugenie's Wedding:

image
Getty ImagesDANNY LAWSON

November 2018, Armistice Centenary:

image
Getty ImagesPAUL GROVER

December 2018, Sandringham:

image
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

Can we just agree once and for all that they clearly like each other?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image
See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle At Wimbledon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Kate Middleton Takes Casual Walk with Prince Louis
image Kate Middleton's Style Callback to Pippa's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Prince William Took Over Diana's Beloved Charity
image Kate Middleton Inspires Workwear Envy
image George Clooney Compared Meghan Markle to Diana
image Prince Harry's Biggest Concern About Being a Dad
image Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana's Earrings
image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 BAFTAs Look
image Kate Is Teaching George and Charlotte Life Skills
image Meghan's Sweet Surprise for Palace Staff