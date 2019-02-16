Though they've been in-laws for less than a year, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have had to face an onslaught of rumors that they're "feuding." Even the Palace went so far as to issue a rare statement about a particularly nasty rumor of a fight between the two—"This never happened," it confirmed—but, luckily, the whole shebang doesn't look as though it's affected the friendship between the two Duchesses.

There have been a number of sweet moments between the two, and it looks like each of them to go out of their way to be kind to one another, especially in public. Behind closed doors, there's no reason to think that things are any different—Kate has reportedly been comforting Meghan during the new royal's family drama with sister Samantha and father Thomas Markle. Plus, a body language expert has confirmed that Kate and Meghan are actually pals in real life. So let's examine the evidence of the growing relationship between the two duchesses, shall we?

February 2018, The Royal Foundation Forum:

Getty Images Chris Jackson

March 2018, Commonwealth Day:

Getty Images PAUL GROVER

June 2018, Trooping the Colour:

Getty Images Yui Mok - PA Images

July 2018, Wimbledon:

Getty Images NIC BOTHMA

Getty Images Steven Paston - PA Images

July 2018, RAF Centenary:

Getty Images Chris Jackson

October 2018, Eugenie's Wedding:

Getty Images DANNY LAWSON

November 2018, Armistice Centenary:

Getty Images PAUL GROVER

December 2018, Sandringham:

Getty Images Mark Cuthbert

Can we just agree once and for all that they clearly like each other?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE