image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple With a "Lucy and Desi" Approach to $$
UCLA Women's Gymnastics, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2019
2
Katelyn Ohashi Takes a Bow
image
3
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
4
7 Biographies About Women Worth an All-Nighter
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
5
The 15 Best Beauty Products From Nordstrom's Sale

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp Have Split After More Than Two Years of Marriage

Aca-scuse me?

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

If you're a Pitch Perfect fan, please sit down. Are you sitting? Okay, great. Skylar Astin and Anna Camp have officially split after more than two years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the news to People in a joint statement: "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

The relatively private Pitch Perfect co-stars started dating in June 2013 and got married in October 2016. Skylar has stopped wearing his ring and has been telling the news to his friends, according to People. Him and Anna have apparently unfollowed each other on social media too. Skylar's last pic on Instagram with her was taken at Pappy & Harriet's near Joshua Tree National Park in California, likely while listening to some music. (I can, indeed, confirm that Pappy & Harriet's has excellent live music.)

Don't get me wrong, we love love here at MarieClaire.com, but there is a positive to this news: Skylar Astin, my pseudo husband, is officially single, which simply means that dreams can come true. Also, really Skylar? Just in time for Passover? It's as if he's trying to please Jewish mothers everywhere.

Can we just...take a moment for this:

And this:

Skylar, if you're reading this, this is your official invite to Passover at my place.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
10 Things You Never Knew About 'Pitch Perfect'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image
Actors Who Have Been Fired from a TV Show or Movie
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, April 19 Edition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Will Daenerys Turn Evil on 'Game of Thrones'?
image This Chilling 'GoT' Theory Explains Arya's Terror
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Every Major Hint About the Royal Baby's Sex
British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball - Red Carpet ARrivals Why Pippa Middleton Is Teaching Her Son to Swim
image Kim and Kourtney K. Stun in Black Versace Dresses
image Thanks to Her BF, Jenna Dewan Loves Pro Wrestling
image These Are the Best Katie Holmes Movies Ever
image 'GoT' Might Have Given a Big Night King Death Hint