If you're a Pitch Perfect fan, please sit down. Are you sitting? Okay, great. Skylar Astin and Anna Camp have officially split after more than two years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the news to People in a joint statement: "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

The relatively private Pitch Perfect co-stars started dating in June 2013 and got married in October 2016. Skylar has stopped wearing his ring and has been telling the news to his friends, according to People. Him and Anna have apparently unfollowed each other on social media too. Skylar's last pic on Instagram with her was taken at Pappy & Harriet's near Joshua Tree National Park in California, likely while listening to some music. (I can, indeed, confirm that Pappy & Harriet's has excellent live music.)

Don't get me wrong, we love love here at MarieClaire.com, but there is a positive to this news: Skylar Astin, my pseudo husband, is officially single, which simply means that dreams can come true. Also, really Skylar? Just in time for Passover? It's as if he's trying to please Jewish mothers everywhere.

Can we just...take a moment for this:

And this:

Skylar, if you're reading this, this is your official invite to Passover at my place.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE