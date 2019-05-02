image
Today's Top Stories
1
Sound On: The 5 Best Albums We Heard in April
image
2
See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
5
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show

Emilia Clarke Reveals Why Shooting Recent 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scenes Was Just So Awkward

It's not just because the two characters are related.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Kevin MazurGetty Images
    • Apparently one of the reasons it's awkward is because her brother is a cameraman—yikes.

        Emilia Clarke has always been honest about what it's like to shoot Game of Thrones, especially since her character Daenerys has had to shoot all kinds of nude and romantic scenes. This season and in season 7 in particular, she's done some super-romantic scenes with Kit Harington's character Jon Snow—which quickly took on a less-than-romantic quality as we figured out the two characters are related. And if that wasn't awkward enough, Emilia revealed last night in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her brother works in the camera department on Game of Thrones. Oh boy.

        "It gets pretty tricky when filming love scenes," she told Jimmy Fallon in an interview last night, as reported in the Daily Mail.

        "He's in the camera department, which is brilliant," she explained in a video excerpt. "He was doing the night [shoots]." But she said that he'll tell her he's swinging by during some of those key scenes to see her, and she's immediately warning him to stay away: "No it’s good! You can stay there." I mean—yea, I get that.

        In the past, Emilia has been honest about the weirdness of filming with Kit, who's a longtime coworker and friend. "We'll end up kissing and then we're just p***ing ourselves with laughter because it's so ridiculous," she laughed. "If you've known someone for six years, and they're best friends with your girlfriend, and you're best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene."

        Although, both Kit and Emilia look like they have a blast on set, including fake-gagging after kissing each other (they're related and they didn't know it! My eyeballs!).

        Emilia also gave a tiny, tiny hint about upcoming episodes: "Episode five is bigger," she explained. "Find the biggest TV you can." I can't imagine how they could possible top episode three's big battle sequence—other than making it slightly brighter so I can see what's going on, that is.

        Here's an excerpt from the Jimmy Kimmel interview:

        I love her so much, and I am going to be so sad when the show is over and I don't get any more fun deets on Kit Harington nearly losing a testicle on set.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Who Was the MVP of the Battle of Winterfell?
        image
        The Golden Company May Be Key to Winning in 'GoT'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Meghan & Harry's Message for Princess Charlotte
        image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Got Married in Vegas
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Channing Tatum Posted a NSFW Photo of Himself
        2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show Priyanka and Sophie Are the Ultimate Jo Bro Fans
        image This Is a Cardi B Ab Appreciation Post
        image Twitter Reacts to Taylor Swift's BMAs Performance
        2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals See Nick and Priyanka at Billboard Music Awards
        Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 8 Prince Harry Has New and Confusing Travel Plans