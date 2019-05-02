In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last night, Emilia Clarke dished about the awkwardness on set during her latest, uh, intimate scenes with Kit Harington.

Apparently one of the reasons it's awkward is because her brother is a cameraman—yikes.

We have many, many theories about what the last three episodes of Game of Thrones have in store: go here to read a big one about Cersei.

Emilia Clarke has always been honest about what it's like to shoot Game of Thrones, especially since her character Daenerys has had to shoot all kinds of nude and romantic scenes. This season and in season 7 in particular, she's done some super-romantic scenes with Kit Harington's character Jon Snow—which quickly took on a less-than-romantic quality as we figured out the two characters are related. And if that wasn't awkward enough, Emilia revealed last night in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her brother works in the camera department on Game of Thrones. Oh boy.



"It gets pretty tricky when filming love scenes," she told Jimmy Fallon in an interview last night, as reported in the Daily Mail.

"He's in the camera department, which is brilliant," she explained in a video excerpt. "He was doing the night [shoots]." But she said that he'll tell her he's swinging by during some of those key scenes to see her, and she's immediately warning him to stay away: "No it’s good! You can stay there." I mean—yea, I get that.

In the past, Emilia has been honest about the weirdness of filming with Kit, who's a longtime coworker and friend. "We'll end up kissing and then we're just p***ing ourselves with laughter because it's so ridiculous," she laughed. "If you've known someone for six years, and they're best friends with your girlfriend, and you're best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene."

Although, both Kit and Emilia look like they have a blast on set, including fake-gagging after kissing each other (they're related and they didn't know it! My eyeballs!).

Emilia also gave a tiny, tiny hint about upcoming episodes: "Episode five is bigger," she explained. "Find the biggest TV you can." I can't imagine how they could possible top episode three's big battle sequence—other than making it slightly brighter so I can see what's going on, that is.

Here's an excerpt from the Jimmy Kimmel interview:

I love her so much, and I am going to be so sad when the show is over and I don't get any more fun deets on Kit Harington nearly losing a testicle on set.

