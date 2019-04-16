Following the premiere for the final season of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington has shared an eye-watering memory from on set of the first episode.





During filming for the dragon flying scene, Harington found himself a little stuck when his “right ball got trapped” on the mechanical buck.





Around 17.4 million U.S. fans tuned in on Sunday to watch the beginning of the end for Jon Snow and the rest of Westeros.

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

Jon Snow has overcome endless adversity to rise up to the Iron Throne. He grew up an outcast in his own family, he was finally victorious in the Battle of the Bastards, and he even casually came back to life at one point, despite being brutally murdered by the Night’s Watch. But, in the end, it was very nearly a mechanical, flying fake dragon which got the better of him.

Actor Kit Harington has revealed an eye-watering story from the final days of filming the latest season of Game of Thrones—the eighth and final series which kicked off with a huge premiere episode on Sunday night. Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip for Game Revealed, 32-year-old Harington recalled the moment that he found the most challenging on set, and it really could have ended in disaster.

“Buck work is not easy,” Harington admitted during a chat about filming the incredible dragon flying scene from Friday’s episode. To the viewer it looked spectacular, with Jon and Daenerys taking a break from their stay at Winterfell to ride her two dragons gracefully through the snowy mountains. In reality, it was a lot less grand, involving a mechanical bull, and almost-detached testicle.

Harington shared the full, wholesome tale: “I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. It swings round really violently and my right ball got trapped and I didn't have time to say stop and I was being swung round.

"In my head I thought ‘this is how it ends, on this buck swinging me round by my testicles’. Literally.”

He added: “Probably too much information.”

Somewhere, Theon Greyjoy is wondering why he didn't have such a lucky escape.

