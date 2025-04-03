Ellen Pompeo's Daughter Couldn't Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' After This Shocking Scene

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for 21 seasons, but star Ellen Pompeo's daughter couldn't make it past season 5. Speaking to Jennifer Hudson on her talk show, Pompeo shared which scene made her daughter, Stella, throw in the towel. And if you're a fan of the show, you definitely remember this one.

Pompeo explained that she and her 15-year-old daughter, Stella, watched a few seasons of Grey's Anatomy, after she expressed interest.

"It gets to a point where they get to be, I don't know, maybe 10 or 11 and all the classmates start watching it, and she says, 'Mommy, can I watch it?' And I can't believe it sometimes, 10 and 11 year olds watch the show," Pompeo said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

So, Pompeo and Stella watched a few seasons, before one shocking reveal was so upsetting that the teen didn't want to continue.

"I think she had it—and a lot of people do—when they see '007,'" the actor behind Meredith Grey said.

In the season 5 finale, a patient—who has been left unrecognizable after being hit by a bus—is admitted to the hopsital. Meredith only realizes that its her colleague and friend, George (T.R. Knight), when he traces "007", his nickname, onto her palm. George then dies in surgery while the team tries to save him.

"When they see George O'Malley died, they say, 'I'm done, I just can't do it anymore,'" Pompeo said of some viewers' response to the show, including her own daughter. "And so I think she made it as far as that."

Ellen Pompeo on 20 Years of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Working with Taylor Swift - YouTube Watch On

In an interview with People in February, Pompeo said that Stella "literally cried" when she watched the scene. "I had to film it and I couldn't hold it together."

Now, Pompeo's 10-year-old daughter, Sienna, is also interested in seeing the show for the first time, but the mom of three is not on board. (In addition to Stella and Sienna, she has an eight-year-old son, Eli.)

"I still think there's a lot of inappropriate stuff that 10-year-olds should not be seeing," she explained to People. "So no judgment on other parents, but I just don't want to answer questions. I get some weird questions because I was in the scene. 'So, why are your panties on the bulletin board?' Really don't want to talk about that right now."

But what about Pompeo's husband of 18 years, Chris Ivery? Does he watch? Nope! Hudson asked Pompeo how Ivery feels about the "steamy" scenes she has acted in on the show over the years. "He doesn’t watch Grey's Anatomy. That's how I've been married so long!" the 55-year-old responded, laughing. "He’s too busy watching sports. He’s not interested in all that nonsense."