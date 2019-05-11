image
Prince Harry Opens Up About Missing His Mother, Princess Diana, After Archie Harrison's Birth

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • At an Invictus Games event this week, Prince Harry spoke to former soldiers about his new son, Archie Harrison.
    • Harry also talked about missing his late mother, Princess Diana, following Archie’s birth, according to E! Online.
      • According to the soldiers at the event, Harry also shared that Archie has been a quiet baby so far.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this week. A few days later, Harry stepped out to attend a presentation for the 2020 Invictus Games, the annual Paralympic-style event he hosts of wounded and sick veterans.

        Harry met with soldiers at the event and opened up about missing his late mother, Princess Diana, after the birth of his own son. S

        "He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother," former soldier and would-be Dennis van der Stroon said of his conversation with the royal.

        According to E! Online, van der Stroon, also said that Harry "talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal" and that "he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy."

        Harry also shared some insider intel about Archie.

        "He also told me he's really happy that his son is so far very quiet" van der Stroon added.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
