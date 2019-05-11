Why Haven't Prince William and Kate Middleton Met Archie Harrison Yet?

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Several senior members of the royal family have yet to meet the newest addition to the Windsor clan, however.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have all been busy with prior royal engagements this week and have not yet met the royal baby.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they had officially welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the world pretty much stopped. Or, at least that's what it felt like for royal watchers who had been waiting months and months for Baby Sussex's arrival.

The world did not stop spinning though, and that includes for the people who actually share a bloodline with Archie Harrison. And why is that? The answer is simple and nothing juicy or feud-related: They're all super busy with work right now.

His grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were headed to Germany for a four day visit as Meghan went into labor on Monday.

“We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," Charles said from Berlin after the happy announcement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't quite as far away as Charles and Camilla, but they've also been busy with royal engagements this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the King's Cup Regatta at Cutty Sark, Greenwich on Tuesday and headed to North Wales on Wednesday.

In Wales on Wednesday, May 8. Getty Images

When news of little Archie's arrival broke, Will and Kate addressed it at the King's Cup Regatta launch.

“Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down," Will said of his plans to go meet his nephew in person. "I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting. I wish him all the best and I hope in the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

Kate added: "We're looking forward to meeting him ... these next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

So, there you have it. The mystery of "why haven't Will and Kate met Archie Harrison yet" is officially solved.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Clairenewsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE



