One of the greatest parts of watching a television show is being able to watch your favorite characters fall in love on-screen. Nothing beats seeing two people get the butterflies, go on their first date, have their first kiss—love is amazing! An even better feeling? Watching your favorite ship materialize into a real life romance. Case in point: Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. Veggie is real!

For your reference and obsessing (no judgment here), we've compiled a very thorough timeline of their relationship. Get ready for the cuteness.

September 2018

When some of the Riverdale cast got together for a casual Labor Day kickback on a boat, fans noticed that Melton and Melton seemed...cozy, to say the least. It was too early to tell from that one picture, but still. We had our suspicions.

A few days later, the two posted videos of the same romantic fire, leading us to believe that our hunch about their ~love~ connection may have been correct.

October 2018

The actors made their relationship Instagram official when Mendes shared an adorable picture of some PDA on her social media with the caption "Mine."

Melton followed her lead a few days later with a similar photo that he simply captioned with a red heart emoji. In the comments, Mendes so kindly revealed the official name of this ship: CharMila. Full steam ahead, CharMillionaires! CharMillions? Whatever—we stan!

November 2018

While some of us were busy debating taking on a third slice of apple pie on Thanksgiving Day, CharMila spent the holiday in Miami with the Mendes family.

December 2018

Melton and Mendes made their official red carpet debut when they attended the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, and we gotta say: they looked amazing.



Though the couple didn't spend Christmas together, they did travel to South Korea for the holidays. Melton is half Korean, so he was sure to introduce Mendes to all of his favorite things on the trip, like Korean barbecue:

Hanboks, the traditional Korean dress:

Good eats at Myeondong Night Market, a must-see for foodie lovers:

And his family! Look at how cuuuuute!

February 2019

The excessively attractive (seriously, it's a lot) couple attended the 2019 NFL Honors together. Along with Dallas Cowboys player Dak Prescott, Mendes hit the stage to present the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year award. Sports fanatic Melton was probably psyched to be there because of his love of sports, but he also seemed super proud of his girl. So supportive.



Later that month, Melton debuted a new tattoo of his girlfriend's name on the 'Gram, but it turned out to be temporary. What isn't fake is the tattoo inside of his left middle finger of the word "love." Fair to say that he had Mendes on the brain when he got it.

Melton's sister Tammie also shared what was presumably a throwback picture of her and Mendes together in Seoul, South Korea, which means that 1) Mendes met the fam and 2) the fam probably really likes her!

April 2019

In an interview with Cosmopolitan about his leading role in the upcoming romance film The Sun is Also a Star, Melton was adorably shy when asked about his relationship with Mendes. Still, the lovesick hopeless romantic couldn't help but drop a few thoughts about his lady love. Cuteness ensued. “I may or may not have been thinking about—when I auditioned, when I was doing my research—a certain relationship,” the actor told the magazine. “Thinking about, you know, kind of how I’d be.”

CharMila stepped out once again for Coachella, and Instagram footage from the turn up shows Melton getting his entire life during a Blackpink set. Who knew that he liked kpop so much?

Mendes also hung out with Melton's sisters Tammie and Patricia at the festival, and honestly...we're obsessed.

May 2019



CharMila hit the pink carpet for at the 2019 Met Gala, looking beyond gorgeous in their respective interpretations of the night's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Mendes glowed in a sunny yellow feathered Prabal Gurung dress (complete with an exaggerated baby blue bow), and Melton matched her fly in his navy Sies Marjan suit, serving major blue steel.



It might have been their first time at the Met Gala, but these two killed it. Perhaps they got some tips for the big night from their Riverdale co-stars (and real life couple!) Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse?

Most recently, the couple attended the world premiere of Melton's new movie The Sun is Also a Star, in which he stars as the love interest to Yara Shahidi's (Grown-ish) character in the streets of New York City.

Ever the supportive girlfriend, Mendes penned a heartfelt message to the man in her life, gushing about what made her fall in love with him. "He taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t," Mendes wrote on Instagram. "It was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film."

Oh, my heart. Love is definitely alive, people.

