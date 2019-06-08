Prince George, five-year-old icon, is once again making waves (literally) at Trooping the Colour 2019. If you remember correctly, last year the royal rascal couldn't stop laughing on the balcony while his cousin, Savannah Phillips, jokingly covered his mouth to keep him quiet.

Though George didn't ride in the carriage with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, which isn't a surprise, we got to see him on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Though we got the first unofficial tiny peek of the royal at the window alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they peered out a window of Buckingham Palace... can you spot him?

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George’s hair in the window of Buckingham Palace. Chris Jackson Getty Images

He then made his official appearance on the balcony, standing in front of his dad, Prince William who held his brother, Prince Louis. For the occasion, George wore a white peter pan collared shirt with light blue trim (a very George lewk, no?) and his usual magnificently grumpyish face. Though this year, his little brother might have out grumped him.

BBC

Or at least, stolen the show with his clapping and waving skills:

But the future king looks all grown up compared to last year! Check out the photos from 2018:

Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, and Prince George at Trooping the Colour in 2018. Chris Jackson Getty Images

Compared to this year:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

George!

If you're only here for the cuteness and have no idea what goes on at Trooping the Colour, the event is an annual celebration with immediate royal family members honoring the Queen's birthday. It's one of the rare days throughout the year we get to see the royal children at a public event and, as Prince George shows us, it's always worth it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE