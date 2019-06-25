image
Today's Top Stories
1
The College for All Plan, Explained
image
2
'City of Girls' Is #ReadWithMC's July Pick
image
3
This Handbag Can Help You Escape Bad Dates
image
4
The 11 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
image
5
Try These Summery Cocktail and Food Pairings

Zara Tindall Accidentally Gave Us a Glimpse Inside Windsor Castle's Private Quarters

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • Obviously, photos from inside a royal residence are quite rare, and (based on what we can see) it looks gorgeous.

        Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, oldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth) was fabulous in teal at the Royal Ascot this weekend. Her hairstylist and makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, shared Instagram snaps (natch) of the finished product—Zara looked amazing of course. But eagle-eyed fans have also spotted that the pictures are from the inside of Windsor Castle, meaning we got a special, teeny tiny peek at what the private quarters of the royal family looks like. Guys, no surprise but it's stunning.

        The decor is lilac and white, with semi-sheer floral patterned drapes. Behind Zara, we can see a wooden wardrobe or closet, and on the desk (also wooden) there's a little lilac and floral vase as well as (either real or fake) flowers. It's pretty, it's delicate, it's like the nicest hotel I've ever been in times 10. Also, obviously, it's probably not, like, the inner sanctum of the Queen's bedroom or anything. Windsor is huge, so this is probably one of the bedrooms.

        As explained by HELLO!:

        Zara and her family were likely staying at Windsor Castle to be closer to Ascot. The couple live on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, almost 80 miles away from the racecourse, so staying with the Queen would have reduced their travel and give them the opportunity to have more quality time with their family.

        Here's the original post:

        I looooove it. It's so feminine and delicate!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall
        Zara Tindall Reveals She Had a Second Miscarriage
        image
        George and Charlotte's Day with Cousin Mia Tindall
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Harry & Meghan Helped Pay for Frogmore Renovations
        image George's Teacher Is Engaged to Will's Best Friend
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Planned Charity Before She Met Harry
        image What We Know About William & Kate's Asia Tour
        William Cleaning Toilet Why William Scrubbed Toilets in Chile for 3 Months
        image Why Chelsy Didn't Want to Be Friends With Kate
        Royal Ascot 2019 - Day Four Fergie Curtsied to the Queen at the Royal Ascot
        image Harry and Meghan Act as Museum Tour Guides
        image Prince George to Serve as a Pageboy Again
        image How Kate Reminds the Royals of Diana on Vacation