As spotted by HELLO!, as Zara Tindall was getting ready for Royal Ascot, her makeup artist and hairstylist snapped photos of her from inside Windsor Castle.

Obviously, photos from inside a royal residence are quite rare, and (based on what we can see) it looks gorgeous.

Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, oldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth) was fabulous in teal at the Royal Ascot this weekend. Her hairstylist and makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, shared Instagram snaps (natch) of the finished product—Zara looked amazing of course. But eagle-eyed fans have also spotted that the pictures are from the inside of Windsor Castle, meaning we got a special, teeny tiny peek at what the private quarters of the royal family looks like. Guys, no surprise but it's stunning.

The decor is lilac and white, with semi-sheer floral patterned drapes. Behind Zara, we can see a wooden wardrobe or closet, and on the desk (also wooden) there's a little lilac and floral vase as well as (either real or fake) flowers. It's pretty, it's delicate, it's like the nicest hotel I've ever been in times 10. Also, obviously, it's probably not, like, the inner sanctum of the Queen's bedroom or anything. Windsor is huge, so this is probably one of the bedrooms.

As explained by HELLO!:

Zara and her family were likely staying at Windsor Castle to be closer to Ascot. The couple live on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, almost 80 miles away from the racecourse, so staying with the Queen would have reduced their travel and give them the opportunity to have more quality time with their family.

Here's the original post:

I looooove it. It's so feminine and delicate!

