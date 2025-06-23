Zara Tindall Steps in for King Charles—And Into Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Shoes—at High-Profile Event
Princess Anne's daughter took on a new role.
Zara Tindall might not be a working royal, but as Princess Anne's daughter has proven in recent weeks, she's always there to support her family. Following several stylish appearances at Royal Ascot last week, Tindall stepped in for The King on Sunday, June 22 when she presented a trophy that traditionally was handed out by her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The competitive equestrian looked summery in a striped Polo Ralph Lauren dress, Tommy Hilfiger platforms and a straw boater hat as she attended the Royal Windsor Cup final at the prestigious Guards Polo Club—a venue where cousins Prince William and Prince Harry have regularly competed.
Zara, who is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, took in the polo action before presenting the 70th anniversary Royal Windsor Cup trophy. The event is regarded as one of the top-five polo competitions in the world and was won by La Dolfina BN, who came out victorious against Calatagan Polo Team.
Her appearance at Guards Polo Club followed a busy week for the 44-year-old royal. She attended four out of the five days of Royal Ascot, joining brother Peter Phillips and royal cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince William at the annual horse racing event.
From a pale blue trouser suit to a white floral Anna Mason dress, Zara pulled out all the fashion stops at Royal Ascot 2025, riding in a carriage during the royal procession on day three of the event. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales pulled out of attending day two of Royal Ascot at the last minute, with the palace citing a schedule miscommunication.
"Royal sources say the princess is 'disappointed' not to attend but has to find the right balance as she continues her recovery from cancer and a phased return to full duties," Roya Nikkah, royal editor for the Sunday Times, posted on X.
