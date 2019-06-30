Back in his college days, Prince William struggled with his dating life just like all young people.

According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Will set his sights on a classmate named Meghann Gunderman (who Nicholl describes as a "Texan heiress") and asked her out.

Meghann "wasn't having it" thought and turned Will down flat. One classmate remembers Will saying to Meghann, "Why won't you go out with me?"

Dating isn't always easy, not even for royalty. Just ask Prince William, who apparently struck out in a big way with a crush in college.

In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl describes Will's attempts (and failures) to woo a classmate at the University of St. Andrews.

"Many girls had gone to extreme lengths to meet him, even trying to change their degree program in order to attend history of art lectures," Nicholl wrote.

Not all of the girls at St. Andrews were chasing after Will, however, including one he had his eye on: A Texas heiress named Meghann Gunderman. Per Nicholl:

"One of the first girls he spotted was the Texan heirress Meghann Gunderman—known as Gundy. When William asked her out—something he did not do lightly—it came as somewhat of a shock when she declined his advances. This seemed to make him want her more."

According to Nicholl, Will's classmates describe him as being totally perplexed by the rejection—and Meghann as not budging on her decision.

"I heard William ask her out on a date, but she wasn't interested at all and she turned him down," one friend from St. Andrews said. "He kept saying, 'Why won't you go out with me?' She wasn't having it."

Of course, it was all part of fate's plan, since not falling in love with his own American Meghann left Will free to fall for his future wife/the love of his life, Kate Middleton.

Meghann, who went on to become the founder and executive director of The Foundation For Tomorrow, also found her true love, marrying former NFL player Jason Sehorn in 2017. Here they are together at a Hamptons party in 2016:

