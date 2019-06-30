image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Week of June 28
image
2
What's Really Happening at the Border Right Now
image
3
Expert Advice for Loving What You Do
image
4
Road Trippin' Through Southern California
Street Style - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Day 2
5
5 Bra Solutions for Backless Dresses

Prince William Was Brutally Rejected by Texas Heiress Meghann Gundermann in College

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Back in his college days, Prince William struggled with his dating life just like all young people.
    • According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Will set his sights on a classmate named Meghann Gunderman (who Nicholl describes as a "Texan heiress") and asked her out.
      • Meghann "wasn't having it" thought and turned Will down flat. One classmate remembers Will saying to Meghann, "Why won't you go out with me?"

        Dating isn't always easy, not even for royalty. Just ask Prince William, who apparently struck out in a big way with a crush in college.

        In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl describes Will's attempts (and failures) to woo a classmate at the University of St. Andrews.

        "Many girls had gone to extreme lengths to meet him, even trying to change their degree program in order to attend history of art lectures," Nicholl wrote.

        Not all of the girls at St. Andrews were chasing after Will, however, including one he had his eye on: A Texas heiress named Meghann Gunderman. Per Nicholl:

        "One of the first girls he spotted was the Texan heirress Meghann Gunderman—known as Gundy. When William asked her out—something he did not do lightly—it came as somewhat of a shock when she declined his advances. This seemed to make him want her more."

        According to Nicholl, Will's classmates describe him as being totally perplexed by the rejection—and Meghann as not budging on her decision.

        image
        BUY IT
        Amazon Prime

        "I heard William ask her out on a date, but she wasn't interested at all and she turned him down," one friend from St. Andrews said. "He kept saying, 'Why won't you go out with me?' She wasn't having it."

        Of course, it was all part of fate's plan, since not falling in love with his own American Meghann left Will free to fall for his future wife/the love of his life, Kate Middleton.

        Meghann, who went on to become the founder and executive director of The Foundation For Tomorrow, also found her true love, marrying former NFL player Jason Sehorn in 2017. Here they are together at a Hamptons party in 2016:

        image
        Getty Images

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Will and Kate Made a Secret Marriage Pact in 2007
        image
        Kate Pretended to Be Will's Girlfriend in College
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image How Kate and Diana Were Different at Christmas
        EA Sports Freestyle Presents FaceBreaker Launch Party - Arrivals Does Heidi Montag Talk to Her Mom and Sister?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Kate's Accused of Ignoring Camilla in This Video
        image Erm, Meg and Harry Are Having Nanny Problems
        Joe Jonas engaged to Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Had a Regal Balcony Moment
        image Meghan Markle Makes a Surprise Appearance
        image Prince Harry Will Attend 'The Lion King' Premiere
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Kylie Jenner Denies Being Pregnant Again
        image Kate Middleton Does Hilarious Impressions
        image The Queen Is Planning a Birthday Tea for Meghan