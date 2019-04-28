image
Today's Top Stories
1
Where To Stay, Eat, & Drink in the North Fork
image
2
Can Li Li Leung Save USA Gymnastics?
image
3
High-Waisted Shorts Are the Style for Summer
image
4
The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image
5
30 Reality Stars Who Are Super Famous Now

Prince William Was "Painfully Shy" in School, Particularly After Princess Diana's Death

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Prince William Relaxing With A Book
Pool/Tim Graham Picture LibraryGetty Images
  • After his mother's tragic death in 1997, Prince William became "painfully shy" at school.
    • In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explains that Will was "known for keeping his head down, self-consciously trying to avoid the attention he attracted."
      • Nicholl details how Will threw himself into studying as a distraction from the pain of his loss.

        Being born royal doesn't mean you're immune to some shyness—in fact, it might cause some shyness. Just ask Prince William, who was apparently "painfully shy" during his school days, particularly after the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana.

        In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explains how the sudden loss impacted Will and his attitude toward his social life. Of the shyness Will experienced during his time at Eton College, she writes:

        "Painfully shy and acutely aware of his unwanted celebrity, William was known for keeping his head down, self-consciously trying to avoid the attention he attracted. He was still coming to terms with the trauma of losing his mother two years earlier in a tragic car crash in Paris."

        As Nicholl explains, the devastating impact of Diana's death was felt across the United Kingdom.

        Kate: The Future Queen
        amazon.com
        BUY IT

        Naturally, however, the tragedy was hardest on her two young sons, William and Harry. Will, for one, threw himself into school work to take his mind off the tragedy.

        "The loss to Prince William and Prince Harry was almost unbearable, and when William returned to school, he threw himself into his studies as a distraction," she writes.

        Later, Will would bond with his future wife, Kate Middleton, over his loss, Nicholl explains. But, as a teen, he struggled to cope with the loss.

        Even decades later, this is a heartbreaking story.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince George's Sweet Similarity to Princess Diana
        image
        The Sad Reason Will Passed His High School Exams
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Meghan "Felt Sorry" After Kate's Post-Birth Photos
        image Prince Harry's Surprise London Marathon Appearance
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Kate Middleton Wedding day A Royal Photographer on Will and Kate's Wedding
        image Why Charles Was Disappointed When Harry Was Born
        image Meghan Markle-Loved Serum Is 20% Off Right Now
        kate middleton camera 14 Royal Family Photos Taken By Kate Middleton
        image Kate and Prince William's Secret Visit to Frogmore
        Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image Kate and Harry Chat Like Pals at Anzac Day Service
        image Meghan and Prince Harry's Wedding Trumpet For Sale